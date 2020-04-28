NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach vorläufigen Zahlen für das erste Quartal auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 500 Pence belassen. Die Kennziffern lägen deutlich unter den Markterwartungen, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Wie schon das Zahlenwerk der Lufthansa sei nun auch das der IAG ausgesprochen schwach./ajx/kro



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.04.2020 / 19:55 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben





Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.