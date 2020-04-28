|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
5,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,39 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
108,94%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
4,94 £
|10:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|24.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
