International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,62EUR
+0,08EUR
+5,12%
11:03:41
XETRA
1,44GBP
+0,07GBP
+4,92%
11:04:02
LSE
11.11.2020 08:36

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat International Airlines Group (IAG) von "Neutral" auf "Buy" hochgestuft und das Kursziel von 125 auf 195 Pence angehoben. Das Papier der Muttergesellschaft von British Airways und Iberia habe sich seit Jahresanfang um 40 Prozent schlechter entwickelt als der Sektor und werde mit Blick auf eine künftige Gewinnerholung mit einem hohen Abschlag zur Konkurrenz gehandelt,
schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Die Aktie hat für sie Kursverdoppelungspotenzial./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.11.2020 / 23:47 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,95 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,59 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,87%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,44 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,02%
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,15 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+49,04%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +49,04%
Ø Kursziel: 2,15
Anzahl:
Buy: 8
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Bernstein Research
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +49,04%
Ø Kursziel: 2,15
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

