|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,95 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,59 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,87%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,44 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,02%
|
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,15 £
|08:36 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|04.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
