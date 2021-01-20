  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,70EUR
-0,08EUR
-4,63%
13:58:17
XETRA
1,51GBP
-0,07GBP
-4,56%
14:03:04
LSE
20.01.2021 13:36

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Mittelfristig sieht Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell die Übernahme von Air Europa laut einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie strategisch positiv./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.01.2021 / 08:25 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,60 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,94%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,51 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,62%
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux
20.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
20.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
13.01.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.12.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+29,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +29,15%
Ø Kursziel: 1,95
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2,00 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

12:28 Uhr CRH overweight
12:28 Uhr HeidelbergCement overweight
12:27 Uhr Siltronic Hold
12:26 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
12:26 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
12:25 Uhr Bayer Equal weight
12:25 Uhr Merck Equal weight
12:25 Uhr Rheinmetall buy
12:25 Uhr GEA buy
12:25 Uhr SLM Solutions buy
12:24 Uhr Siltronic Hold
12:24 Uhr MorphoSys Equal weight
12:24 Uhr AstraZeneca overweight
12:24 Uhr Air Liquide buy
12:24 Uhr Roche overweight
12:24 Uhr Siemens buy
12:24 Uhr Novartis Underweight
12:23 Uhr Commerzbank Hold
12:23 Uhr Siemens buy
12:22 Uhr CTS Eventim Hold
12:22 Uhr alstria office REIT-AG buy
12:22 Uhr Air France-KLM Reduce
12:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
12:21 Uhr Alstom Hold
12:19 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
12:19 Uhr Alstom buy
12:18 Uhr TRATON buy
12:18 Uhr Kone Sell
12:18 Uhr Schneider Electric buy
12:17 Uhr KION GROUP buy
12:17 Uhr GEA Neutral
12:17 Uhr Dürr Neutral
12:17 Uhr Knorr-Bremse buy
12:16 Uhr KRONES buy
12:16 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
12:15 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Halten
21.01.21 Ryanair Outperform
21.01.21 HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
21.01.21 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
21.01.21 Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) buy
21.01.21 Zur Rose buy
21.01.21 Pfizer Neutral
21.01.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
21.01.21 BMW Outperform
21.01.21 Volkswagen (VW) vz. market-perform
21.01.21 Daimler Outperform
21.01.21 LafargeHolcim overweight
21.01.21 Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
21.01.21 Swiss Re Halten
21.01.21 HeidelbergCement Neutral

