|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,94%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,51 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
25,62%
|
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,95 £
|13:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|13:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|Barclays Capital
|13.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|04.12.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|12:28 Uhr
|CRH overweight
|12:28 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement overweight
|12:27 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|12:26 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|12:26 Uhr
|Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
|12:25 Uhr
|Bayer Equal weight
|12:25 Uhr
|Merck Equal weight
|12:25 Uhr
|Rheinmetall buy
|12:25 Uhr
|GEA buy
|12:25 Uhr
|SLM Solutions buy
|12:24 Uhr
|Siltronic Hold
|12:24 Uhr
|MorphoSys Equal weight
|12:24 Uhr
|AstraZeneca overweight
|12:24 Uhr
|Air Liquide buy
|12:24 Uhr
|Roche overweight
|12:24 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|12:24 Uhr
|Novartis Underweight
|12:23 Uhr
|Commerzbank Hold
|12:23 Uhr
|Siemens buy
|12:22 Uhr
|CTS Eventim Hold
|12:22 Uhr
|alstria office REIT-AG buy
|12:22 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Reduce
|12:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|12:21 Uhr
|Alstom Hold
|12:19 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
|12:19 Uhr
|Alstom buy
|12:18 Uhr
|TRATON buy
|12:18 Uhr
|Kone Sell
|12:18 Uhr
|Schneider Electric buy
|12:17 Uhr
|KION GROUP buy
|12:17 Uhr
|GEA Neutral
|12:17 Uhr
|Dürr Neutral
|12:17 Uhr
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|12:16 Uhr
|KRONES buy
|12:16 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
|12:15 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Halten
|21.01.21
|Ryanair Outperform
|21.01.21
|HUGO BOSS Sector Perform
|21.01.21
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) kaufen
|21.01.21
|Aurubis (ex Norddeutsche Affinerie) buy
|21.01.21
|Zur Rose buy
|21.01.21
|Pfizer Neutral
|21.01.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|21.01.21
|BMW Outperform
|21.01.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. market-perform
|21.01.21
|Daimler Outperform
|21.01.21
|LafargeHolcim overweight
|21.01.21
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Halten
|21.01.21
|Swiss Re Halten
|21.01.21
|HeidelbergCement Neutral
|Der Big Mac Index 2021 In welchen Ländern kostet der Big Mac wie viel?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 2 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan