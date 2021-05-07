  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,44EUR
+0,03EUR
+1,20%
07.05.2021
FSE
2,13GBP
+0,07GBP
+3,52%
07.05.2021
LSE
07.05.2021 10:46

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Die Kosten der British-Airways-Mutter seien etwas geringer gewesen als gedacht, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Letztlich warte aber alles darauf, dass der Tourismus aus dem Lockdown erwacht./ag/fba

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.05.2021 / 07:54 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,05 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-7,27%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-10,87%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,28 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
07.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
04.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
04.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
21.04.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+6,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,90%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +6,90%
Ø Kursziel: 2,28
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

07.05.21 Barclays Sector Perform
07.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
07.05.21 Flutter Entertainment buy
07.05.21 Siemens overweight
07.05.21 adidas Neutral
07.05.21 alstria office REIT-AG buy
07.05.21 Vonovia buy
07.05.21 Evonik buy
07.05.21 RATIONAL Verkaufen
07.05.21 Hannover Rück Halten
07.05.21 AIXTRON kaufen
07.05.21 Siemens buy
07.05.21 Siemens kaufen
07.05.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Hold
07.05.21 BayWa Halten
07.05.21 EssilorLuxottica Hold
07.05.21 Fresenius Medical Care Hold
07.05.21 RATIONAL Underperform
07.05.21 Fresenius Hold
07.05.21 Siemens Outperform
07.05.21 DIC Asset Neutral
07.05.21 ING Group Outperform
07.05.21 BMW Halten
07.05.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
07.05.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Halten
07.05.21 UniCredit Neutral
07.05.21 Linde add
07.05.21 Moderna overweight
07.05.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) overweight
07.05.21 Zalando overweight
07.05.21 BMW Equal weight
07.05.21 Siemens Equal weight
07.05.21 Shop Apotheke Europe NV overweight
07.05.21 Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft buy
07.05.21 UniCredit Hold
07.05.21 Rheinmetall buy
07.05.21 Air France-KLM Sell
07.05.21 Zalando buy
07.05.21 Uniper Neutral
07.05.21 Barclays buy
07.05.21 ING Group buy
07.05.21 Evonik buy
07.05.21 ArcelorMittal buy
07.05.21 HeidelbergCement buy
07.05.21 ING Group buy
07.05.21 UniCredit buy
07.05.21 Rheinmetall buy
07.05.21 Medios buy
07.05.21 AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
07.05.21 Air France-KLM Neutral

