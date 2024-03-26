Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

14:06 Uhr

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie der International Airlines Group (IAG) vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 245 Pence belassen. Seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebit) für die Airline-Holding liege knapp über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.03.2024 / 17:22 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images