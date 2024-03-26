International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Aktie der International Airlines Group (IAG) vor Quartalszahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 245 Pence belassen. Seine Ergebnisprognose (Ebit) für die Airline-Holding liege knapp über der Konsensschätzung, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.03.2024 / 17:22 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: DANIEL ROLAND/AFP/Getty Images
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,45 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,92 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,70 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,18 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
