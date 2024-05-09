International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group mit einem Kursziel von 245 Pence auf "Buy" belassen. Das erste Quartal habe die Erwartungen übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset am Freitagmorgen. Die Jahresziele der British-Airways-Mutter seien aber unverändert./ag/mis
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2024 / 08:08 / CEST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: dedek / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,45 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
2,13 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,84 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,21 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|10:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|09:41
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|23.04.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.04.24
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
