DAX 17.805 -1,5%ESt50 4.689 -1,6%MSCI World 3.496 -0,6%Dow 40.348 -1,2%Nas 17.194 -2,3%Bitcoin 59.741 -1,4%Euro 1,0829 +0,3%Öl 79,57 -0,6%Gold 2.462 +0,7%
Beliebte Suche
DAX 40 Ölpreis Euro - Dollar Bitcoin - Euro Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
NVIDIA 918422 Amazon 906866 Volkswagen (VW) vz. 766403 Intel 855681 Apple 865985 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Microsoft 870747 Rheinmetall 703000 Tesla A1CX3T Meta Platforms (ex Facebook) A1JWVX BASF BASF11 AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) 863186 TUI TUAG50 Lufthansa 823212 Deutsche Bank 514000
Alle Aktien für 0 Euro (zzgl. Spreads) handeln mit finanzen.net zero. Hier informieren
Heute im Fokus
Konjunktursorgen: DAX fällt deutlich unter 18.000 Zähler -- Amazon und Apple verdienen mehr -- Chevron enttäuscht die Erwartungen -- Coinbase, MicroStrategy, Snap, Intel im Fokus
Top News
IAG-Aktie steigt nach robustem Quartal - Übernahme von Air Europa gescheitert
Smart und sicher: 8 Tipps für risikofreies Online-Banking
Suche...
Login
ODER

Neu auf finanzen.net?

Kostenfrei registrieren und Vorteile nutzen

Übersicht Wertpapierdepots Musterdepots Watchlists Meine News Newsletter Forum Trading Desk Apps Social Media Podcasts
Profil
Werbung
Optimale Diversifikation: Wie viele Aktien sollten Sie in Ihrem Portfolio haben? Jetzt mehr erfahren!

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Kaufen
Verkaufen
2,01 EUR +0,09 EUR +4,59 %
STU
1,71 GBP +0,11 GBP +6,80 %
CHX
Aktien, ETFs, Sparpläne & Kryptos zu Top-Konditionen beim Testsieger von finanztip.de handeln!
JETZT LOSLEGEN
Du hast schon ein ZERO-Konto? Direkt handeln bei ZERO! Bei einem anderen Broker handeln
Marktkap. 9,58 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,31 Div. Rendite 0,00

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

International Consolidated Airlines Buy

12:01 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Buy
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
2,01 EUR 0,09 EUR 4,59%
Charts| News| Analysen
Aktie kaufen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 250 Pence belassen. Die Airline-Holding habe unerwartet starke Zahlen zum zweiten Quartal vorgelegt, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Freitag vorliegenden ersten Reaktion. Insbesondere der freie Barmittelzufluss habe positiv überrascht./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 01.08.2024 / 22:28 / BST

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Ismagilov / Shutterstock.com

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,90 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,71 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,26 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:01 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11:16 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
08:01 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
08:01 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform RBC Capital Markets
19.07.24 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.