International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,16EUR
-0,23EUR
-9,42%
14:03:25
XQTX
07.05.2020 11:51

International Consolidated Airlines buy (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 475 auf 450 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Unter den Fluggesellschaften nehme die darwinistische Konsolidierung des "Überlebens der Stärksten" coronabedingt eine Auszeit, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Erholungsweg aus der Krise sei höchst unklar./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / 06:45 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 06.05.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
HSBC		 Kursziel:
4,50 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,90 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
137,22%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
4,40 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:51 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
30.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Oddo BHF
29.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
29.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Stopp im Flugverkehr
British-Airways-Mutter IAG setzt in Corona-Krise auf Staatshilfe
Die British-Airways-Mutter IAG setzt nach einem Milliardenverlust infolge der Corona-Pandemie auf Staatshilfen.
24.03.20
DAX letztlich mit zweistelligem Plus -- Wall Street mit sattem Grün -- Intel setzt Aktienrückkäufe aus -- Goldpreis über 1.600 Dollar -- Boeing, Salzgitter, PUMA, LPKF, BVB, RATIONAL, Nordex im Fokus (finanzen.net)
25.03.20
DAX mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- Pfeiffer Vacuum kürzt Dividende -- E.ON erhöht Ausblick -- US-Billionen-Konjunkturpaket genehmigt -- Nike, Klöckner, HHLA, TUI im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.04.20
Wall Street letztlich stärker -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- thyssen produziert in China wieder fast auf Normalniveau -- Siemens Healthineers, Vapiano, DEUTZ, Carl Zeiss im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
DAX schließt über 11.000 Punkte-Marke -- Hoffnung auf Impfstoff treibt Wall Street -- Alphabet legt im ersten Quartal zu -- Deutsche Bank schreibt Verluste -- DWS, Daimler, Boeing, GE, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
21.04.20
Ölpreis-Crash verunsichert: DAX verlustreich -- Verluste an der Wall Street -- VW-Tochter TRATON: Gewinneinbruch -- Wacker Neuson zieht Prognose zurück -- SAP, Drägerwerk, IBM, Sartorius im Fokus (finanzen.net)
07:00 Uhr
DAX verbucht Gewinne -- Conti will zunächst keine Staatshilfe -- Munich Re mit Gewinneinbruch -- HeidelbergCement von Corona belastet -- PUMA, Evonik, QIAGEN, Lyft im Fokus (finanzen.net)
29.04.20
IAG-Aktie bricht ein: British-Airways-Mutter IAG fliegt Milliardenverlust ein (dpa-afx)
09.04.20
MÄRKTE EUROPA/Dickes Plus - Opec vor Einigung und Fed liefert (Dow Jones)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 4,40
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2,5
3
3,5
4
4,5
5
5,5
6
Credit Suisse Group
5 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Barclays Capital
4 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
3 £
HSBC
5 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
5 £
UBS AG
6 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 4,40
