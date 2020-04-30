LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 475 auf 450 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Unter den Fluggesellschaften nehme die darwinistische Konsolidierung des "Überlebens der Stärksten" coronabedingt eine Auszeit, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Der Erholungsweg aus der Krise sei höchst unklar./ag/mis



