International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,00EUR
Â±0,00EUR
-0,10%
12:33:17
STU
29.09.2020 13:11

International Consolidated Airlines buy (HSBC)

LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 205 auf 150 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aussichten für den europäischen Luftfahrtsektor würden immer düsterer, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie und reduzierte seine Schätzungen. Die nach unten korrigierten Verkehrsprognosen reflektierten die sich verschlechternde Virus-Situation. Billigflieger hält der Experte für besser aufgestellt als Flughafenbetreiber. Am schlechtesten positioniert seien die großen Netzwerk-Airlines, wenngleich dies für IAG nicht gelte. Reisebeschränkungen würden international nicht koordiniert, dies hemme die Nachfrage, bemängelte er./ajx/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.09.2020 / 23:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 29.09.2020 / 02:21 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
HSBC		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
0,92 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
63,61%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
0,91 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
64,08%
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,41 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

30.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
16.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
14.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+164,17%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +164,17%
Ø Kursziel: 2,41
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +164,17%
Ø Kursziel: 2,41
