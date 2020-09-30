|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
HSBC
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
0,92 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
63,61%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
0,91 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
64,08%
|
Analyst Name:
Andrew Lobbenberg
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,41 £
|30.09.20
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in Q3 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
