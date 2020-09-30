LONDON (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die britische Investmentbank HSBC hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 205 auf 150 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Die Aussichten für den europäischen Luftfahrtsektor würden immer düsterer, schrieb Analyst Andrew Lobbenberg in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie und reduzierte seine Schätzungen. Die nach unten korrigierten Verkehrsprognosen reflektierten die sich verschlechternde Virus-Situation. Billigflieger hält der Experte für besser aufgestellt als Flughafenbetreiber. Am schlechtesten positioniert seien die großen Netzwerk-Airlines, wenngleich dies für IAG nicht gelte. Reisebeschränkungen würden international nicht koordiniert, dies hemme die Nachfrage, bemängelte er./ajx/ag