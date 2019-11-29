HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 720 auf 700 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Trotz der geplanten Investitionen von 15 Milliarden US-Dollar bis 2022 dürfte die Airline-Holding ihre branchenführenden Kapitalrenditen dauerhaft halten können, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte zwar seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitd) für 2019 und 2020, hält die Aktie aber für unterbewertet./edh/tih



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2019 / 17:46 / GMT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



