finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

6,48EUR
-0,11EUR
-1,61%
15:02:24
STU
5,55GBP
-0,07GBP
-1,29%
18:53:36
BTN
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
mehr Daten anzeigen
29.11.2019 14:21
Bewerten
(0)

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 720 auf 700 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Trotz der geplanten Investitionen von 15 Milliarden US-Dollar bis 2022 dürfte die Airline-Holding ihre branchenführenden Kapitalrenditen dauerhaft halten können, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Er reduzierte zwar seine Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitd) für 2019 und 2020, hält die Aktie aber für unterbewertet./edh/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 28.11.2019 / 17:46 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		Kursziel:
7,00 GBP
Rating jetzt:
buy		Kurs*:
6,53 EUR		Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
buy		Kurs aktuell:
5,55 GBP		Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Adrian Yanoshik		KGV*:
-		Ø Kursziel:
6,59 GBP
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

  • Alle
  • Buy
  • Hold
  • Sell
  • ?
14:21 UhrInternational Consolidated Airlines buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:31 UhrInternational Consolidated Airlines buyUBS AG
10:16 UhrInternational Consolidated Airlines OutperformCredit Suisse Group
20.11.2019International Consolidated Airlines buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.11.2019International Consolidated Airlines buyUBS AG
14:21 UhrInternational Consolidated Airlines buyJoh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10:31 UhrInternational Consolidated Airlines buyUBS AG
10:16 UhrInternational Consolidated Airlines OutperformCredit Suisse Group
20.11.2019International Consolidated Airlines buyGoldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.11.2019International Consolidated Airlines buyUBS AG

Um die Übersicht zu verbessern, haben Sie die Möglichkeit, die Analysen für International Consolidated Airlines S.A. nach folgenden Kriterien zu filtern.

Alle: Alle Empfehlungen

Buy: Kaufempfehlungen wie z.B. "kaufen" oder "buy"

Hold: Halten-Empfehlungen wie z.B. "halten" oder "neutral"

Sell: Verkaufsempfehlungn wie z.B. "verkaufen" oder "reduce"
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • Peer Group
  • ?
  • Sprache:
  • Sortieren:
  • Datum
  • meistgelesen
25.11.19
British Airways fliegt im Winter Nürnberg - London Gatwick (Airliners)
25.11.19
British Airways-Piloten ringen mit Bewusstseinsverlust (aero.de)
25.11.19
British Airways einigt sich mit ihren Piloten (aero.de)
23.11.19
Iberia testet in Madrid Gesichtserkennung (aeroTELEGRAPH)
22.11.19
British Airways steuert Christkindlesmarkt an (aeroTELEGRAPH)
12.11.19
British Airways überprüft Treibstoff-Praxis wegen Klima-Kritik (Airliners)
10.11.19
Der große Ufo-Streik, Tuifly streitet mit Piloten, IAG kauft Air Europa (Airliners)
08.11.19
IAG-Aktie im Minus: British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit Gewinnwarnung (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+18,74%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,74%
Ø Kursziel: 6,59
Anzahl:
Buy: 11
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
6,60 £
Barclays Capital
6,65 £
HSBC
5,50 £
RBC Capital Markets
6,50 £
Bernstein Research
6,50 £
Deutsche Bank AG
6,70 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
6,65 £
Credit Suisse Group
7,27 £
UBS AG
6,55 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
7 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +18,74%
Ø Kursziel: 6,59
alle International Consolidated Airlines Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

16:06 UhrMTU Aero Engines Neutral
15:56 UhrEON SE overweight
14:41 UhrEON SE Outperform
13:41 UhrEON SE Halten
13:31 UhrEON SE Outperform
13:16 Uhradidas buy
13:11 UhrMTU Aero Engines Hold
13:06 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
13:06 UhrBMW Sector Perform
13:01 UhrDaimler Outperform
12:16 UhrDaimler market-perform
12:16 UhrBMW market-perform
12:16 UhrContinental Outperform
11:41 UhrVolkswagen (VW) vz Outperform
11:21 UhrEON SE Neutral
11:01 UhrEON SE Sell
10:56 UhrEON SE Underweight
10:21 UhrLufthansa buy
10:06 UhrLufthansa buy
09:46 UhrEON SE buy
08:16 UhrLufthansa Outperform
08:16 UhrDeutsche Post buy
28.11.19ISRA VISION Hold
28.11.19Infineon Outperform
28.11.19Infineon Outperform
28.11.19Henkel vz Hold
27.11.19JENOPTIK Halten
27.11.19Vonovia SE (ex Deutsche Annington) buy
27.11.19Allianz buy
27.11.19freenet Hold
27.11.19Deutsche Telekom Underweight
27.11.19Deutsche Telekom Underweight
27.11.19Allianz buy
27.11.19Merck Hold
27.11.19Bayer Hold
27.11.19ISRA VISION buy
26.11.19Allianz Hold
26.11.19RWE Reduce
26.11.19Beiersdorf buy
26.11.19Merck Neutral

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte im November 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der TecDAX-Werte in KW 48 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Die Performance der DAX 30-Werte in KW 48 2019.
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Das Hin und Her beim sino-amerikanischen Handelskonflikt geht weiter. Glauben Sie an eine Einigung noch in diesem Jahr?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Pressemehr anzeigen
Top News
Heute im Fokus
18:05 Uhr
DAX geht mit kleinem Minus ins Wochenende -- Daimler streicht über 10.000 Stellen -- E.ON erhöht Jahresprognose -- OSRAM, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Tele Columbus, thyssenkrupp, BMW im Fokus
Aktie im Fokus
19:34 Uhr
November 2019: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Immobilien
19:40 Uhr
Lohnt sich der Immobilienkauf in Deutschland?
Beliebte Suchen
DAX 30
Öl
Euro US-Dollar
Bitcoin
Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Wirecard AG747206
Daimler AG710000
SteinhoffA14XB9
E.ON SEENAG99
Deutsche Bank AG514000
AlibabaA117ME
NEL ASAA0B733
Amazon906866
Microsoft Corp.870747
EVOTEC SE566480
Apple Inc.865985
Ballard Power Inc.A0RENB
CommerzbankCBK100
BASFBASF11
Allianz840400