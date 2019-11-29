|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
7,00 GBP
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
6,53 EUR
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
buy
|Kurs aktuell:
5,55 GBP
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|Analyst Name:
Adrian Yanoshik
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
6,59 GBP
|14:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10:31 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|10:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|20.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|04.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|31.10.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.10.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|19.06.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|30.01.2019
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
