|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
4,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,47 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
82,33%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,47 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
82,48%
|
Analyst Name:
Adrian Yanoshik
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
5,79 £
|02.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|16.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|16.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|02.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|27.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|18.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|16.03.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|31.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|30.10.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|13:22 Uhr
|Saint-Gobain buy
|13:18 Uhr
|Vonovia buy
|13:17 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|13:17 Uhr
|Credit Suisse (CS) buy
|13:16 Uhr
|Ryanair Hold
|13:16 Uhr
|easyJet Hold
|13:14 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|13:14 Uhr
|METRO (St.) Halten
|13:12 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|12:56 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|12:49 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|12:48 Uhr
|Pirelli Neutral
|12:47 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|12:40 Uhr
|LANXESS buy
|12:38 Uhr
|Givaudan add
|12:37 Uhr
|Apple overweight
|12:33 Uhr
|HAMBORNER REIT buy
|12:15 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Hold
|12:14 Uhr
|voestalpine buy
|12:12 Uhr
|Brenntag Hold
|12:09 Uhr
|Covestro buy
|12:07 Uhr
|Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
|12:06 Uhr
|Nokia buy
|12:03 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
|12:03 Uhr
|ASOS Underperform
|12:00 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Reduce
|11:51 Uhr
|CRH buy
|11:51 Uhr
|LafargeHolcim buy
|11:50 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Equal weight
|11:47 Uhr
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|11:45 Uhr
|Vodafone Group buy
|11:44 Uhr
|Schneider Electric overweight
|11:43 Uhr
|Siemens Equal weight
|11:35 Uhr
|Deutsche Post add
|11:33 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
|11:28 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) overweight
|11:25 Uhr
|ExxonMobil Neutral
|11:25 Uhr
|Vodafone Group overweight
|11:23 Uhr
|Netflix Outperform
|11:17 Uhr
|ASOS buy
|11:12 Uhr
|DWS Group Outperform
|11:10 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
|11:06 Uhr
|Evonik Conviction Buy List
|11:02 Uhr
|LANXESS Neutral
|10:54 Uhr
|Givaudan Neutral
|08:47 Uhr
|Givaudan Underperform
|08:31 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland buy
|08:26 Uhr
|DWS Group buy
|08:25 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser buy
|08:24 Uhr
|Nestlé Hold
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan