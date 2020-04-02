HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 450 Pence belassen. Die angespannten Kreditmärkte für Luftfahrtgesellschaften stellten ein weiteres Risiko für den Sektor dar, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Renditen entsprechender Unternehmensanleihen seien in den vergangenen Wochen deutlich gestiegen./mf/mne



