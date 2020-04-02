finanzen.net
JETZT ETF-Sparplan starten und von niedrigen Einstiegskursen profitieren.-w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,73EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,26%
11:26:36
FSE
2,46GBP
-0,03GBP
-1,01%
14:01:52
LSE
KAUFEN
VERKAUFEN
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
08.04.2020 14:06

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 450 Pence belassen. Die angespannten Kreditmärkte für Luftfahrtgesellschaften stellten ein weiteres Risiko für den Sektor dar, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Renditen entsprechender Unternehmensanleihen seien in den vergangenen Wochen deutlich gestiegen./mf/mne

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 07.04.2020 / 16:12 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
4,50 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,47 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
82,33%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,47 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
82,48%
Analyst Name:
Adrian Yanoshik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
5,79 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

02.04.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
27.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
18.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
16.03.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+134,75%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +134,75%
Ø Kursziel: 5,79
Anzahl:
Buy: 9
Hold: 0
Sell: 0
4,5
5
5,5
6
6,5
7
RBC Capital Markets
7 £
Deutsche Bank AG
7 £
Barclays Capital
8 £
UBS AG
6 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
6 £
Bernstein Research
5 £
HSBC
5 £
Credit Suisse Group
5 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
5 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +134,75%
Ø Kursziel: 5,79
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:22 Uhr Saint-Gobain buy
13:18 Uhr Vonovia buy
13:17 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy
13:17 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) buy
13:16 Uhr Ryanair Hold
13:16 Uhr easyJet Hold
13:14 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
13:14 Uhr METRO (St.) Halten
13:12 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
12:56 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
12:49 Uhr Continental Neutral
12:48 Uhr Pirelli Neutral
12:47 Uhr Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
12:40 Uhr LANXESS buy
12:38 Uhr Givaudan add
12:37 Uhr Apple overweight
12:33 Uhr HAMBORNER REIT buy
12:15 Uhr Henkel vz. Hold
12:14 Uhr voestalpine buy
12:12 Uhr Brenntag Hold
12:09 Uhr Covestro buy
12:07 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S buy
12:06 Uhr Nokia buy
12:03 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
12:03 Uhr ASOS Underperform
12:00 Uhr HeidelbergCement Reduce
11:51 Uhr CRH buy
11:51 Uhr LafargeHolcim buy
11:50 Uhr MTU Aero Engines Equal weight
11:47 Uhr Airbus Conviction Buy List
11:45 Uhr Vodafone Group buy
11:44 Uhr Schneider Electric overweight
11:43 Uhr Siemens Equal weight
11:35 Uhr Deutsche Post add
11:33 Uhr Deutsche Post Conviction Buy List
11:28 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) overweight
11:25 Uhr ExxonMobil Neutral
11:25 Uhr Vodafone Group overweight
11:23 Uhr Netflix Outperform
11:17 Uhr ASOS buy
11:12 Uhr DWS Group Outperform
11:10 Uhr FUCHS PETROLUB Hold
11:06 Uhr Evonik Conviction Buy List
11:02 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
10:54 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
08:47 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
08:31 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland buy
08:26 Uhr DWS Group buy
08:25 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser buy
08:24 Uhr Nestlé Hold

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 14 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Corona-Crash an den Börsen: Wird der DAX im April noch weiter fallen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen