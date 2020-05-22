finanzen.net
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

3,18EUR
+0,07EUR
+2,38%
10:40:34
FSE
2,87GBP
+0,17GBP
+6,09%
10:55:37
LSE
04.06.2020 08:16

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 450 auf 375 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Einige Investoren seien angesichts zunehmender Lockerungen und wieder anziehender Flugbuchungen wieder an Aktien europäischer Fluggesellschaften interessiert, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die IAG sei die einzige bedeutende Fluggesellschaft, die mit Blick auf die aktuelle Bewertung der Aktie einen Sicherheitsspielraum habe./ck/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.06.2020 / 16:01 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
3,75 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
3,11 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,73%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,87 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
30,84%
Analyst Name:
Adrian Yanoshik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,90 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
15.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
12.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy HSBC
08.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Sommersaison im Blick
TUI, IAG, Accor & Co.: Reise- und Freizeitsektor-Aktien erholt
Zuversichtlich haben sich Anleger am Dienstag zum europäischen Reise- und Freizeitsektor gezeigt.
12.05.20
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Siemens will schnell auf Distanz zu Energie-Sparte -- IPO: Warner Music bietet bis zu 70 Mio Aktien -- Uniper, HeidelDruck, Wirecard, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
Lufthansa-, Air France-, TUI-Aktien & Co.: Rally für Reisebranche geht weiter (dpa-afx)
28.05.20
Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus (finanzen.net)
02.06.20
DAX schließt über 12.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Moody's stellt Wirecards Bonitäts-Rating auf den Prüfstand -- Lufthansa-Staatshilfen rücken näher -- VW, Renault, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus (Reuters)
20.05.20
DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich wohl auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will AR neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.05.20
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter (Dow Jones)
