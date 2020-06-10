|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
3,75 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
3,05 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
22,95%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,67 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,41%
|
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
3,76 £
|15:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|15:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|15:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|04.06.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|22.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|08.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.05.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|30.04.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Oddo BHF
|04.11.19
|International Consolidated Airlines market-perform
|Bernstein Research
|14:34 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|13:35 Uhr
|Ryanair Hold
|13:33 Uhr
|Deutsche Post buy
|13:32 Uhr
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|13:31 Uhr
|Fraport Hold
|13:28 Uhr
|Unilever Underperform
|13:28 Uhr
|Unilever Underperform
|13:26 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
|13:12 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|13:04 Uhr
|easyJet Hold
|13:01 Uhr
|GrubHub Neutral
|12:56 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
|12:39 Uhr
|Unilever Outperform
|12:38 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
|12:32 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Hold
|11:40 Uhr
|Inditex Equal weight
|11:39 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) overweight
|11:38 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
|11:35 Uhr
|Unilever Neutral
|11:35 Uhr
|Unilever Neutral
|11:33 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
|11:31 Uhr
|MLP buy
|11:30 Uhr
|Infineon buy
|11:07 Uhr
|SAP buy
|10:53 Uhr
|Fraport Neutral
|10:47 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|10:25 Uhr
|Telefonica Neutral
|09:30 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
|09:01 Uhr
|Engie (ex GDF Suez) Neutral
|08:24 Uhr
|UniCredit Neutral
|08:18 Uhr
|Inditex buy
|07:53 Uhr
|Zurich Insurance overweight
|07:53 Uhr
|Allianz Equal weight
|07:47 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Underweight
|07:47 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
|07:44 Uhr
|Inditex overweight
|07:42 Uhr
|Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
|07:31 Uhr
|Sartorius vz. overweight
|07:27 Uhr
|Inditex Neutral
|06:35 Uhr
|Infineon Underperform
|10.06.20
|Airbus Conviction Buy List
|10.06.20
|Inditex buy
|10.06.20
|Evonik Outperform
|10.06.20
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
|10.06.20
|Sanofi buy
|10.06.20
|MorphoSys Neutral
|10.06.20
|Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
|10.06.20
|Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
|10.06.20
|AXA Conviction Buy List
|10.06.20
|Apple overweight
|Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
|Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020 Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Online Brokerage über finanzen.net
ETF-Sparplan