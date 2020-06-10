finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,96EUR
-0,37EUR
-11,10%
18:36:41
FSE
2,67GBP
-0,45GBP
-14,48%
18:56:43
LSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
11.06.2020 15:21

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 375 Pence belassen. Ethische Anlagen stellten Investoren im von hohen Emissionen begleiteten Transportsektor vor Probleme, es gebe aber positive Ausnahmen, schrieb Analyst William Fitzalan Howard in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit Blick auf die wichtigsten Kriterien wie Umwelt, Soziales und gute Unternehmensführung rangiere die Fluggesellschaft unter den 26 von ihm betrachteten Sektorvertretern auf Platz 18./tav

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2020 / 17:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Werbung
SocGenBanner

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
3,75 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
3,05 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
22,95%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,67 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
40,41%
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,76 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

15:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
10.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
05.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
04.06.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
22.05.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Sommersaison im Blick
TUI, IAG, Accor & Co.: Reise- und Freizeitsektor-Aktien erholt
Zuversichtlich haben sich Anleger am Dienstag zum europäischen Reise- und Freizeitsektor gezeigt.
12.05.20
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Siemens will schnell auf Distanz zu Energie-Sparte -- IPO: Warner Music bietet bis zu 70 Mio Aktien -- Uniper, HeidelDruck, Wirecard, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
Lufthansa-, Air France-, TUI-Aktien & Co.: Rally für Reisebranche geht weiter (dpa-afx)
02.06.20
DAX schließt über 12.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Moody's stellt Wirecards Bonitäts-Rating auf den Prüfstand -- Lufthansa-Staatshilfen rücken näher -- VW, Renault, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.05.20
Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus (Reuters)
20.05.20
DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich wohl auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will AR neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.05.20
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter (Dow Jones)
Sommersaison im Blick
TUI, IAG, Accor & Co.: Reise- und Freizeitsektor-Aktien erholt
Zuversichtlich haben sich Anleger am Dienstag zum europäischen Reise- und Freizeitsektor gezeigt.
12.05.20
Wall Street letztlich tiefer -- DAX schließt knapp im Minus -- Uber greift wohl nach GrubHub -- VW muss Produktion wieder zurückfahren -- thyssen mit roten Zahlen -- E.ON, Deutsche Post im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
DAX schließt im Plus -- US-Handel endet grün -- Siemens will schnell auf Distanz zu Energie-Sparte -- IPO: Warner Music bietet bis zu 70 Mio Aktien -- Uniper, HeidelDruck, Wirecard, Merck im Fokus (finanzen.net)
26.05.20
Lufthansa-, Air France-, TUI-Aktien & Co.: Rally für Reisebranche geht weiter (dpa-afx)
02.06.20
DAX schließt über 12.000er-Marke -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Moody's stellt Wirecards Bonitäts-Rating auf den Prüfstand -- Lufthansa-Staatshilfen rücken näher -- VW, Renault, Airbus im Fokus (finanzen.net)
28.05.20
Wall Street schließt leichter -- DAX letztlich im Plus -- Wirecard-CEO kauft Wirecard-Aktien -- Boeing nimmt Produktion von 737 Max wieder auf -- Merck, MTU, Amazon im Fokus (finanzen.net)
12.05.20
easyJet-Großaktionär setzt Belohnung für Tipps gegen Airbus-Auftrag aus (Reuters)
20.05.20
DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen -- US-Börsen grün -- Regierung einigt sich wohl auf Lufthansa-Rettung -- Deutsche Bank will AR neu aufstellen -- CTS Eventim mit Gewinneinbruch -- thyssenkrupp im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.05.20
S&P stuft Lufthansa und weiterer Airlines herunter (Dow Jones)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+40,95%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,95%
Ø Kursziel: 3,76
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,5
3
3,5
4
4,5
Bernstein Research
5 £
HSBC
4 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
4 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Barclays Capital
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
4 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,95%
Ø Kursziel: 3,76
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:34 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy
13:35 Uhr Ryanair Hold
13:33 Uhr Deutsche Post buy
13:32 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Hold
13:31 Uhr Fraport Hold
13:28 Uhr Unilever Underperform
13:28 Uhr Unilever Underperform
13:26 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
13:12 Uhr Lufthansa Sell
13:04 Uhr easyJet Hold
13:01 Uhr GrubHub Neutral
12:56 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
12:39 Uhr Unilever Outperform
12:38 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
12:32 Uhr Rio Tinto Hold
11:40 Uhr Inditex Equal weight
11:39 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) overweight
11:38 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com buy
11:35 Uhr Unilever Neutral
11:35 Uhr Unilever Neutral
11:33 Uhr Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
11:31 Uhr MLP buy
11:30 Uhr Infineon buy
11:07 Uhr SAP buy
10:53 Uhr Fraport Neutral
10:47 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
10:25 Uhr Telefonica Neutral
09:30 Uhr ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) buy
09:01 Uhr Engie (ex GDF Suez) Neutral
08:24 Uhr UniCredit Neutral
08:18 Uhr Inditex buy
07:53 Uhr Zurich Insurance overweight
07:53 Uhr Allianz Equal weight
07:47 Uhr Hannover Rück Underweight
07:47 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft overweight
07:44 Uhr Inditex overweight
07:42 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
07:31 Uhr Sartorius vz. overweight
07:27 Uhr Inditex Neutral
06:35 Uhr Infineon Underperform
10.06.20 Airbus Conviction Buy List
10.06.20 Inditex buy
10.06.20 Evonik Outperform
10.06.20 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Underweight
10.06.20 Sanofi buy
10.06.20 MorphoSys Neutral
10.06.20 Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
10.06.20 Just Eat Takeaway.com overweight
10.06.20 AXA Conviction Buy List
10.06.20 Apple overweight

Top-Rankings

Das sind 2020 die 10 bestbezahlten Prominenten der Welt
Welcher Promi macht das Rennen?
Rohstoffe: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 23 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Beabsichtigen Sie wegen des beschlossenen Konjunkturpakets mehr Geld auszugeben?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Kontakt - Impressum - Werben - Presse mehr anzeigen