HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 375 Pence belassen. Ethische Anlagen stellten Investoren im von hohen Emissionen begleiteten Transportsektor vor Probleme, es gebe aber positive Ausnahmen, schrieb Analyst William Fitzalan Howard in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Mit Blick auf die wichtigsten Kriterien wie Umwelt, Soziales und gute Unternehmensführung rangiere die Fluggesellschaft unter den 26 von ihm betrachteten Sektorvertretern auf Platz 18./tav



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.06.2020 / 17:54 / GMT

