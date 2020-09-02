finanzen.net

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,12EUR
-0,05EUR
-2,31%
16:47:20
FSE
2,11EUR
-0,06EUR
-2,85%
17:45:05
GVIE
11.09.2020 09:21

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 300 auf 260 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Der Aktienkurs der Fluggesellschaft habe zwar schon Boden gut gemacht, biete aber nach dem Wegfall einiger Risiken noch Potenzial, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Bewertung sei weiterhin günstig./mf/ck

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.09.2020 / 17:18 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
2,60 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,16 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
20,37%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Adrian Yanoshik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,98 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
01.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
20.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
17.08.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,98
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
4
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
HSBC
4 £
UBS AG
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,98
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

