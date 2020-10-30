|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,01 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
78,22%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
0,95 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
88,52%
|
Analyst Name:
Adrian Yanoshik
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,15 £
