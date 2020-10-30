  • Suche
+++ Die Sendung vor der Wahl. Dazu mit special guest Lisa Giering. Rendezvous mit Harry. Eine besondere Sendung heute um 19 Uhr +++-w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,06EUR
+0,03EUR
+2,78%
16:21:50
FSE
0,95GBP
+0,02GBP
+2,26%
17:13:26
BTN
02.11.2020 09:46

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach endgültigen Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 260 auf 180 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die Resultate der British-Airways-Mutter unterstrichen die extreme Unsicherheit mit Blick auf den kommenden Winter, schrieb Analyst Adrian Yanoshik in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Gleichwohl sei die Fluggesellschaft ausreichend liquide./la/ag

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.10.2020 / 18:16 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,01 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
78,22%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
0,95 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
88,52%
Analyst Name:
Adrian Yanoshik 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,15 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

09:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
09:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
30.10.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
30.10.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
30.10.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+125,44%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +125,44%
Ø Kursziel: 2,15
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
HSBC
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +125,44%
Ø Kursziel: 2,15
