|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
2,30 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
2,02 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,72%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
2,02 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,60%
|
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,33 £
|28.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|20.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|12.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|20.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.11.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|30.10.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.05.21
|RATIONAL Underperform
|28.05.21
|Software Hold
|28.05.21
|AstraZeneca buy
|28.05.21
|Kering buy
|28.05.21
|Salesforce Conviction Buy
|28.05.21
|HORNBACH Hold
|28.05.21
|HORNBACH Hold
|28.05.21
|Merck Hold
|28.05.21
|SAP Halten
|28.05.21
|Infineon kaufen
|28.05.21
|Salesforce Outperform
|28.05.21
|Worldline SA buy
|28.05.21
|ProSiebenSat.1 Media kaufen
|28.05.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|28.05.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) buy
|28.05.21
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|28.05.21
|Knorr-Bremse buy
|28.05.21
|Daimler Neutral
|28.05.21
|TRATON buy
|28.05.21
|Volvo (B) Sell
|28.05.21
|United Parcel Service Hold
|28.05.21
|Ryanair buy
|28.05.21
|Lufthansa Sell
|28.05.21
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|28.05.21
|Fraport buy
|28.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|28.05.21
|Salesforce overweight
|28.05.21
|FedEx buy
|28.05.21
|easyJet Hold
|28.05.21
|Deutsche Post buy
|28.05.21
|Air France-KLM Sell
|28.05.21
|Koenig Bauer buy
|28.05.21
|HENSOLDT buy
|28.05.21
|Santander buy
|28.05.21
|Airbus buy
|28.05.21
|Salesforce Outperform
|28.05.21
|SNP Schneider-Neureither Partner Hold
|28.05.21
|Shell (Royal Dutch Shell) (A) overweight
|28.05.21
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) overweight
|28.05.21
|ASML NV overweight
|28.05.21
|Nokia Neutral
|28.05.21
|Salesforce buy
|28.05.21
|Airbus Hold
|28.05.21
|National Grid kaufen
|28.05.21
|Prosus overweight
|28.05.21
|Deutsche Wohnen Sector Perform
|27.05.21
|Vodafone Group Conviction Buy List
|27.05.21
|Airbus overweight
|27.05.21
|EssilorLuxottica Outperform
|27.05.21
|Philips Conviction Buy List
