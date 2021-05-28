  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,34EUR
-0,04EUR
-1,60%
28.05.2021
FSE
2,02GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,60%
28.05.2021
LSE
28.05.2021 11:21

International Consolidated Airlines buy (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 230 Pence belassen. Dies schrieb Analyst William Fitzalan Howard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Sektorstudie mit Blick auf aktuelle Trends in der Transportbranche. Diese seien weiterhin stark, zumal viele europäische Länder bereits damit begonnen hätten, coronabedingte Reisebeschränkungen zu lockern. Allerdings hätten Sorgen bezüglich neuer Virusvarianten einige Regierungen wie etwa die von Frankreich und Deutschland dazu bewogen, den Flugverkehr von Großbritannien in ihre Länder einzuschränken./la/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.05.2021 / 15:17 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
2,30 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
2,02 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,72%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
2,02 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
13,60%
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,33 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

28.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
20.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
19.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
12.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.05.21 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+15,23%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,23%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +15,23%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

