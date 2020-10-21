  • Suche
Depot eröffnen
Search
Depot eröffnen (5 EUR pro Trade)
Webtrading
ETF-Sparplan
Login
+++ Jetzt wechseln und bis zu 40 % sparen! Wechselservice & bis 3 Schäden frei. Bis 01.11. mit bis zu 30 Euro Amazon.de Gutschein +++-w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,09EUR
-0,02EUR
-1,89%
11:15:05
XETRA
1,01GBP
-0,03GBP
-3,16%
12:22:59
LSE
Diese Aktie kaufen
Werbung
mehr Daten anzeigen
22.10.2020 11:31

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

EMAIL
DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 190 Pence belassen. Das dritte Quartal der Fluggesellschaft sei schlechter als erwartet ausgefallen, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Schnelleinschätzung. Auch die freien Mittel würden schneller verbraucht als gedacht./mf/ajx

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.10.2020 / 06:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 22.10.2020 / 06:31 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,90 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
0,98 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
92,92%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,01 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
88,28%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,33 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:31 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
11:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
21.10.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
19.10.20 International Consolidated Airlines overweight Barclays Capital
30.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+130,65%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +130,65%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
HSBC
2 £
Barclays Capital
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +130,65%
Ø Kursziel: 2,33
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

11:21 Uhr Unilever Sell
11:13 Uhr Continental Neutral
11:10 Uhr TRATON buy
11:08 Uhr STMicroelectronics Sell
11:04 Uhr ProSiebenSat.1 Media buy
11:02 Uhr Continental Halten
10:46 Uhr Snap buy
10:42 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy
10:36 Uhr Schneider Electric verkaufen
10:35 Uhr Sixt buy
10:30 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
10:28 Uhr Bilfinger Neutral
10:27 Uhr Sixt buy
10:21 Uhr Nestlé buy
10:17 Uhr STMicroelectronics buy
10:10 Uhr RELX buy
10:09 Uhr Alphabet A (ex Google) Conviction Buy List
10:08 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Neutral
10:07 Uhr Unilever Neutral
10:05 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Conviction Buy List
10:04 Uhr Tesla Neutral
10:04 Uhr STMicroelectronics overweight
10:03 Uhr Tesla Underweight
10:02 Uhr STMicroelectronics Neutral
09:58 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
09:55 Uhr Zalando buy
09:54 Uhr Hypoport Sell
09:45 Uhr LPKF Laser Electronics buy
09:28 Uhr Unilever buy
09:27 Uhr Unilever buy
09:03 Uhr Hypoport buy
09:02 Uhr Continental buy
09:01 Uhr JOST Werke buy
09:00 Uhr Jungheinrich buy
08:41 Uhr Pernod Ricard buy
08:23 Uhr Sixt add
08:12 Uhr Jungheinrich Reduce
07:59 Uhr Prosus buy
07:58 Uhr Tesla Neutral
07:47 Uhr Facebook buy
07:43 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) Outperform
07:42 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser buy
07:41 Uhr Zur Rose overweight
07:40 Uhr Akzo Nobel Outperform
07:30 Uhr GEA overweight
07:23 Uhr LafargeHolcim overweight
07:21 Uhr zooplus Underweight
07:19 Uhr Tesla Underperform
07:18 Uhr Ericsson (Telefon L.M.Ericsson) (B) overweight
07:17 Uhr ElringKlinger Underweight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2020
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Die Infektionszahlen steigen und die Corona-Schutzmaßnahmen werden verstärkt. Decken Sie sich angesichts dessen vermehrt mit Waren des täglichen Gebrauchs ein?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen

Online Brokerage über finanzen.net

finanzen.net Brokerage
Handeln Sie für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade aus der Informationswelt von finanzen.net!
Jetzt informieren
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen