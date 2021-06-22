  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,09EUR
-0,12EUR
-5,49%
12:26:11
XETRA
1,79GBP
-0,11GBP
-5,78%
12:27:25
LSE
28.06.2021 11:11

International Consolidated Airlines buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 280 Pence belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle verwies in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie auf einen positiven Preistrend für europäische Airlines im dritten Quartal, sowohl für die Economy- als auch die Premium-Klassen. Auch wenn der Flugverkehr weiter zunehmen sollte, ist für Castle der Anlagehintergrund im europäischen Airline-Sektor derzeit aber aus Bewertungsgründen weniger attraktiv als vor einem Jahr. IAG ist seine einzige Kaufempfehlung./ajx/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.06.2021 / 14:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 25.06.2021 / 14:56 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,80 £
Rating jetzt:
buy		 Kurs*:
1,80 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
55,14%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,79 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,20%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,35 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
22.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Reisebeschärnkungen belasten
British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit weiterem Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise
Der Geschäftseinbruch in der Corona-Krise hat der British-Airways-Mutter IAG im ersten Quartal einen weiteren Milliardenverlust eingebrockt.
10:26 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS belässt IAG auf 'Buy' - Ziel 280 Pence (dpa-afx)
22.06.21
IAG startet Umsteigeverbindungen zwischen Vueling und Level (Airliners)
18.06.21
Vorderes Fahrwerk versagt: Boeing 787 von British Airways fällt auf die Nase (aeroTELEGRAPH)
17.06.21
Insolvenz von Stobart Air: British Airways übernimmt vier Strecken ab Belfast (aeroTELEGRAPH)
17.06.21
BA takes over routes after Stobart Air collapse (Belfast Telegraph)
11.06.21
BA temporarily lays off thousands of staff again (RTE.ie)
10.06.21
British Airways furloughs thousands of staff following delays to travel (Belfast Telegraph)
10.06.21
BA puts thousands of staff back on furlough (BBC)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+31,25%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,25%
Ø Kursziel: 2,35
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
UBS AG
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +31,25%
Ø Kursziel: 2,35
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

