|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Rating
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|Senden
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Ausblick
|Anleihen
|im Forum
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
buy
|Kurs*:
1,80 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
55,14%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,79 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
56,20%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,35 £
|11:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|22.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|22.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|11:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|16.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|22.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10:54 Uhr
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Outperform
|10:53 Uhr
|Renault Hold
|10:53 Uhr
|Daimler Hold
|10:50 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|10:50 Uhr
|Continental buy
|10:34 Uhr
|Nemetschek Hold
|10:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|10:19 Uhr
|Roche Hold
|09:59 Uhr
|Orange buy
|08:46 Uhr
|Evonik buy
|08:40 Uhr
|Evonik Hold
|08:30 Uhr
|PUMA buy
|08:29 Uhr
|Airbus Outperform
|08:16 Uhr
|Bavaria Venture Capital Trade Kaufen
|08:04 Uhr
|Nutrien (Ex Potash Agrium) buy
|08:03 Uhr
|Grand City Properties buy
|07:48 Uhr
|Uniper Underperform
|07:28 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Underperform
|07:23 Uhr
|GK SOFTWARE Kaufen
|07:08 Uhr
|E.ON Sector Perform
|06:24 Uhr
|Danone overweight
|06:20 Uhr
|TeamViewer Neutral
|25.06.21
|Siemens buy
|25.06.21
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
|25.06.21
|WACKER CHEMIE buy
|25.06.21
|Alstom buy
|25.06.21
|Vodafone Group buy
|25.06.21
|ArcelorMittal kaufen
|25.06.21
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|25.06.21
|Airbus Halten
|25.06.21
|Siemens Energy kaufen
|25.06.21
|adidas Halten
|25.06.21
|Volvo (B) buy
|25.06.21
|TRATON buy
|25.06.21
|Daimler buy
|25.06.21
|Nike Verkaufen
|25.06.21
|FedEx Verkaufen
|25.06.21
|Symrise Halten
|25.06.21
|QIAGEN Halten
|25.06.21
|Hannover Rück kaufen
|25.06.21
|Siemens Healthineers Halten
|25.06.21
|Beiersdorf Halten
|25.06.21
|Siemens overweight
|25.06.21
|adidas buy
|25.06.21
|WACKER CHEMIE Hold
|25.06.21
|Fraport buy
|25.06.21
|Siemens buy
|25.06.21
|BASF buy
|25.06.21
|Evonik Hold
|25.06.21
|Alstom overweight
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 30: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan