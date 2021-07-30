  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

03.08.2021 13:01

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 280 auf 255 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Er habe nach den Zahlen für das zweite Quartal seine Schätzungen für die Fluggesellschaften und Flughafenbetreiber gesenkt, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Er denke aber, dass nun die Talsohle erreicht sei und bevorzugt die Airline-Holding IAG und den Fraport-Konkurrenten Aena als seine einzigen "Buy"-Empfehlungen im Sektor./gl/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 02.08.2021 / 18:15 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 03.08.2021 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,55 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,72 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
48,38%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,73 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,71%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,36 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:01 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
30.07.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.07.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
12.07.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
12.07.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+36,54%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +36,54%
Ø Kursziel: 2,36
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +36,54%
Ø Kursziel: 2,36
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

