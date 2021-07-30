|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,55 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,72 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
48,38%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,73 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,71%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,36 £
|13:01 Uhr
