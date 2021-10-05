  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

2,14EUR
+0,03EUR
+1,57%
14:36:04
XETRA
1,81GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,70%
14:56:02
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

11.10.2021 13:46

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für die Aktie der International Airlines Group von 255 auf 245 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Buy" belassen. Analyst Jarrod Castle passte seine Prognosen für die Airline-Holding an die jüngsten Treibstoff-Preissteigerungen an. Der Nettoeffekt daraus sei eine Reduzierung seiner Gewinnprognosen (EPS) für 2021 und 2022 um 19 beziehungsweise 36 Prozent, schrieb er in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie./edh/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.10.2021 / 23:32 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 11.10.2021 / / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
2,45 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,83 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
33,89%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,81 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,39%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,31 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:46 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
05.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
29.09.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
20.09.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
10.09.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Credit Suisse Group
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+27,42%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,42%
Ø Kursziel: 2,31
Anzahl:
Buy: 6
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Deutsche Bank AG
3 £
UBS AG
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +27,42%
Ø Kursziel: 2,31
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

