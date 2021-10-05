|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
UBS AG
|Kursziel:
2,45 £
|Rating jetzt:
Buy
|Kurs*:
1,83 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
33,89%
|Rating vorher:
Buy
|Kurs aktuell:
1,81 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
35,39%
|
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,31 £
|13:46 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|05.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|29.09.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|20.09.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
ETF-Sparplan