ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen zum ersten Quartal von 196 auf 180 Pence gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf "Buy" belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft sei enttäuschend in das Jahr gestartet, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Es gebe eine Reihe von operativen Herausforderungen wie etwa den Gegenwind von der Kostenseite, die das Unternehmen nun angehen müsse./la/eas