International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,33EUR
+0,01EUR
+1,07%
11:36:42
XETRA
1,13GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,66%
12:27:07
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

18.07.2022 12:11

International Consolidated Airlines Buy (UBS AG)

ZÜRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Schweizer Großbank UBS hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Buy" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Es gehe nach dem ersten Halbjahr vor allem um den Blick nach vorn, schrieb Analyst Jarrod Castle in einem am Montag vorliegenden Ausblick der Berichtssaison der großen europäischen Netzwerkairlines. Bei IAG rechnet er operativ mit einem positiven Ergebnis für das zweite Quartal./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 18.07.2022 / 02:11 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 18.07.2022 / 02:11 / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Buy

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
UBS AG		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Buy		 Kurs*:
1,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
59,80%
Rating vorher:
Buy		 Kurs aktuell:
1,13 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
59,63%
Analyst Name:
Jarrod Castle 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,66 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

12:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
15.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold HSBC
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
06.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Gassorgen belasten: DAX schließt rot -- US-Börsen mit Verlust -- Unklarheit um Uniper-Hilfspaket -- Nordex: Kapitalerhöhung -- Musks Twitter-Übernahme gestoppt -- thyssenkrupp, BP, Airbus im Fokus
Nach Krypto-Crash: Globale Stabilitätswächter fordern robuste Regulierung von Bitcoin & Co. Russland liefert deutlich weniger Gas nach Österreich. Mehr als 100.000 Ford-Autos in USA müssen wegen Feuergefahren in die Werkstatt. Softwareprobleme bei VW wirken sich auf Modellplanung aus. EU-Behörden raten zu Auffrischimpfung für alle ab 60 Jahren. "eBay" aus Firmennamen bei Kleinanzeigen gestrichen.
15.07.22
: Are you confused about BA.5 and the current state of the pandemic? Here’s how the experts are thinking about it. (MarketWatch)
12.07.22
Moderna (MRNA) Bivalent COVID Booster Effective Against BA.4/5 (Zacks)
12.07.22
EU-Kommission will Slot-Regeln für Flughäfen weiter normalisieren (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
Coronavirus Update: U.S. sets strategy to combat BA.5 with focus on vaccines and updated boosters, and Moscow residents urged to wear face masks in public again (MarketWatch)
12.07.22
Flughafen Heathrow führt Passagier-Limit für Sommer ein (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
Vom Drehkreuz an alle: Kofferberge an den Flughäfen (dpa-afx)
12.07.22
Studie: Häufige Flugabsagen könnten Normalzustand werden (dpa-afx)
11.07.22
Heathrow ordnet kurzfristige Streichung von Dutzenden Flügen an (dpa-afx)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+47,10%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,10%
Ø Kursziel: 1,66
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +47,10%
Ø Kursziel: 1,66
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

