  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,51EUR
-0,07EUR
-4,49%
16:06:35
XETRA
1,30GBP
-0,05GBP
-3,95%
16:53:13
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
31.05.2022 16:11

International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight (Morgan Stanley)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat IAG von "Overweight" auf "Equal-weight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 2,30 auf 1,70 Euro gesenkt. Nach der Erholung der Luftfahrtbranche von der Corona-Krise verlagere sich das Risiko nun in Richtung einer Rezession, schrieb Analystin Carolina Dores in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu europäischen Fluggesellschaften. Sie habe nun das Abwärtspotenzial in einem Rezessionsszenario im Jahr 2023 untersucht. Ihre Analyse deute in einem solchen Fall auf einen Verlust des freien Barmittelzuflusses zwischen 10 und 40 Prozent der Marktkapitalisierung im kommenden Jahr hin./ck/la

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.05.2022 / 23:03 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Morgan Stanley		 Kursziel:
-
Rating jetzt:
Equal-weight		 Kurs*:
1,58 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Overweight		 Kurs aktuell:
1,51 €		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Carolina Dores 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
-
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

16:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
27.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
12.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- METRO will für indisches Geschäft wohl Milliardenbetrag einstreichen -- Valneva, VW, Bayer im Fokus
Schröder will Aufsichtsrat-Posten bei Rosneft räumen. Zurich Insurance Group steigt aus russischem Markt aus. Rheinmetall erhält mehrere Großaufträge von Nato-Kunden. Bavarian Nordic wird wegen Affenpocken zum Spekulationsobjekt. Richemont hat im Geschäftsjahr 2021/22 Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich gesteigert.
16:27 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Britische Regierung macht Unternehmen für Reise-Chaos verantwortlich (dpa-afx)
15:28 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley senkt IAG auf 'Equal-weight' - Ziel auf 1,70 Euro (dpa-afx)
11:19 Uhr
Britische Regierung macht Unternehmen für Reise-Chaos verantwortlich (dpa-afx)
27.05.22
Iberia mit 53 Flügen zum Finale der Champions League (aeroTELEGRAPH)
25.05.22
Falscher Preis: Iberia muss in Brasilien Strafe zahlen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
21.05.22
Neue ATR "Evo", Antonov Airlines verlegt Sitz nach Leipzig/Halle, IAG bestellt 737 Max (Airliners)
20.05.22
Brand bei Genfer Flughafen - Keine Starts und Landungen (dpa-afx)
20.05.22
Brand bei Genfer Flughafen - Keine Starts und Landungen (dpa-afx)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- METRO will für indisches Geschäft wohl Milliardenbetrag einstreichen -- Valneva, VW, Bayer im Fokus
Schröder will Aufsichtsrat-Posten bei Rosneft räumen. Zurich Insurance Group steigt aus russischem Markt aus. Rheinmetall erhält mehrere Großaufträge von Nato-Kunden. Bavarian Nordic wird wegen Affenpocken zum Spekulationsobjekt. Richemont hat im Geschäftsjahr 2021/22 Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich gesteigert.
16:27 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Britische Regierung macht Unternehmen für Reise-Chaos verantwortlich (dpa-afx)
15:28 Uhr
ANALYSE-FLASH: Morgan Stanley senkt IAG auf 'Equal-weight' - Ziel auf 1,70 Euro (dpa-afx)
11:19 Uhr
Britische Regierung macht Unternehmen für Reise-Chaos verantwortlich (dpa-afx)
27.05.22
Iberia mit 53 Flügen zum Finale der Champions League (aeroTELEGRAPH)
25.05.22
Falscher Preis: Iberia muss in Brasilien Strafe zahlen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
21.05.22
Neue ATR "Evo", Antonov Airlines verlegt Sitz nach Leipzig/Halle, IAG bestellt 737 Max (Airliners)
20.05.22
Brand bei Genfer Flughafen - Keine Starts und Landungen (dpa-afx)
20.05.22
Brand bei Genfer Flughafen - Keine Starts und Landungen (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

-Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
Anzahl:
Buy: 0
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: -
Ø Kursziel:
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

15:27 Uhr Ryanair Overweight
15:27 Uhr easyJet Overweight
15:26 Uhr Air France-KLM Underweight
15:25 Uhr Lufthansa Underweight
15:24 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
14:45 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
14:44 Uhr Unilever Neutral
14:44 Uhr Merck Sell
14:43 Uhr Nordex Neutral
14:28 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
14:26 Uhr Bayer Buy
14:18 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Kaufen
13:35 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Hold
13:35 Uhr Volkswagen (VW) vz. Hold
13:34 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Buy
13:33 Uhr BMW Buy
13:08 Uhr Danone Buy
12:59 Uhr Enel Overweight
12:58 Uhr ArcelorMittal Buy
12:58 Uhr Sanofi Sell
12:58 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
12:53 Uhr Unilever Market-Perform
12:41 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
12:40 Uhr Inditex Sell
12:39 Uhr EVOTEC Buy
12:19 Uhr Symrise Buy
12:18 Uhr Givaudan Neutral
12:17 Uhr BASF Neutral
12:10 Uhr LANXESS Buy
12:09 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:07 Uhr Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
12:06 Uhr Unilever Sector Perform
12:00 Uhr LANXESS Buy
11:59 Uhr LANXESS Neutral
11:58 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Neutral
11:56 Uhr Deutsche Telekom Buy
11:55 Uhr ADLER Neutral
10:56 Uhr ASOS Outperform
10:55 Uhr Just Eat Takeaway.com Sector Perform
10:53 Uhr Scout24 Outperform
10:51 Uhr AUTO1 Outperform
10:48 Uhr Zalando Outperform
10:47 Uhr TeamViewer Outperform
10:44 Uhr Unilever Underweight
10:43 Uhr Delivery Hero Outperform
10:39 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
10:37 Uhr Credit Suisse (CS) Underweight
10:33 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Buy
10:24 Uhr Sixt Buy
08:36 Uhr Rheinmetall Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 21 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wenn morgen Bundestagswahl wäre, wen würden Sie wählen?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen