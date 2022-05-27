NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Morgan Stanley hat IAG von "Overweight" auf "Equal-weight" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 2,30 auf 1,70 Euro gesenkt. Nach der Erholung der Luftfahrtbranche von der Corona-Krise verlagere sich das Risiko nun in Richtung einer Rezession, schrieb Analystin Carolina Dores in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu europäischen Fluggesellschaften. Sie habe nun das Abwärtspotenzial in einem Rezessionsszenario im Jahr 2023 untersucht. Ihre Analyse deute in einem solchen Fall auf einen Verlust des freien Barmittelzuflusses zwischen 10 und 40 Prozent der Marktkapitalisierung im kommenden Jahr hin./ck/la