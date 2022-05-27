|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Morgan Stanley
|Kursziel:
-
|Rating jetzt:
Equal-weight
|Kurs*:
1,58 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Overweight
|Kurs aktuell:
1,51 €
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Carolina Dores
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
-
|16:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
ETF-Sparplan