International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham attestierte der British-Airways-Mutter am Freitag in seiner ersten Reaktion erneut starke Quartalsergebnisse./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 06:54 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,63 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,45 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,02 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|16:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|16:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|09:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|16:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|09:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|03.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|19.09.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|16:01
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12:26
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|UBS AG
|27.10.23
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.