International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,62 EUR ±0,00 EUR -0,03 %
STU
1,45 GBP +0,02 GBP +1,24 %
BTN
Marktkap. 8 Mrd. EUR KGV 25,05

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

16:01 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
1,62 EUR 0,00 EUR -0,03%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham attestierte der British-Airways-Mutter am Freitag in seiner ersten Reaktion erneut starke Quartalsergebnisse./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 27.10.2023 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.10.2023 / 06:54 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: Tatiana Popova / Shutterstock.com

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,63 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,45 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,02 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

