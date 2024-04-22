International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 200 auf 215 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham hob seine operative Ergebnisschätzung für 2024 für den Airline-Konzern um 18 Prozent an. Dies schrieb er in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht. Es gebe aber keine Eile, die Aktien zu kaufen./ag/ajx
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / 07:58 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
2,02 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,78 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,21 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
