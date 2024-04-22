DAX 18.019 +0,9%ESt50 4.976 +0,8%MSCI World 3.282 +0,8%Dow 38.240 +0,7%Nas 15.451 +1,1%Bitcoin 61.936 -1,3%Euro 1,0669 +0,2%Öl 86,21 -1,1%Gold 2.311 -0,7%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

2,03 EUR +0,06 EUR +3,02 %
STU
1,78 GBP +0,05 GBP +2,62 %
BTN
Marktkap. 9,66 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,58

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

11:21 Uhr
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
2,03 EUR 0,06 EUR 3,02%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 200 auf 215 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham hob seine operative Ergebnisschätzung für 2024 für den Airline-Konzern um 18 Prozent an. Dies schrieb er in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht. Es gebe aber keine Eile, die Aktien zu kaufen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / 07:58 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
2,02 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,78 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,21 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
22.04.24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
04.04.24 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
27.03.24 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
27.03.24 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.