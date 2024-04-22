Deutsche Bank AG

International Consolidated Airlines Hold

11:21 Uhr

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 200 auf 215 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Analyst Jaime Rowbotham hob seine operative Ergebnisschätzung für 2024 für den Airline-Konzern um 18 Prozent an. Dies schrieb er in einem am Dienstag vorliegenden Ausblick auf den Quartalsbericht. Es gebe aber keine Eile, die Aktien zu kaufen./ag/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 23.04.2024 / 07:58 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

