International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Hold
Aktie in diesem Artikel
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe einen gesunden Jahresstart gezeigt, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einem am Montag vorliegenden Rückblick auf Quartalszahlen./gl/tih
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2024 / 07:50 / CET
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG
|Kursziel:
2,15 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
2,15 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,85 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,23 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
