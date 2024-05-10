DAX 18.718 -0,3%ESt50 5.072 -0,3%MSCI World 3.420 +0,3%Dow 39.597 +0,2%Nas 16.355 +0,1%Bitcoin 57.948 +1,5%Euro 1,0804 +0,3%Öl 83,21 +0,5%Gold 2.345 -0,7%
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

2,10 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,75 %
STU
1,85 GBP +0,01 GBP +0,42 %
BTN
Marktkap. 10,36 Mrd. EUR KGV 3,58

WKN A1H6AJ

ISIN ES0177542018

Symbol BABWF

Aktie in diesem Artikel
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
2,10 EUR -0,02 EUR -0,75%
FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Deutsche Bank Research hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 215 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschafts-Holding habe einen gesunden Jahresstart gezeigt, schrieb Analyst Jaime Rowbotham in einem am Montag vorliegenden Rückblick auf Quartalszahlen./gl/tih

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.05.2024 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / CET Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 13.05.2024 / 07:50 / CET

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Bildquellen: YASUYOSHI CHIBA/AFP/Getty Images

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Deutsche Bank AG		 Kursziel:
2,15 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
2,15 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,85 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Jaime Rowbotham 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,23 £

*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

