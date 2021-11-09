|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
2,00 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,37 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
46,39%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,36 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,04%
|
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,08 £
|13:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 47 2021 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
