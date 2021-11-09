  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,60EUR
±0,00EUR
±0,00%
13:30:07
STU
1,36GBP
+0,05GBP
+4,11%
13:33:40
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

29.11.2021 13:16

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 200 Pence belassen. Analyst William Fitzalan Howard widmete sich in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie den Transporttrends im November. Neue Corona-Einschränkungen sowie die Omikron-Variante des Virus bedrohten die Erholung des Luftverkehrs. Weitere Lockdown-Maßnahmen in anderen europäischen Staaten würden indes die Paketvolumina ähnlich wie im Vorjahr antreiben. Die Preise für Container-Fracht blieben derweil extrem hoch./ag/gl

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.11.2021 / 07:56 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
2,00 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,37 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
46,39%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,36 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
47,04%
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,08 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
08.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Trotz Omikron-Variante
British Airways fliegt wieder nach Südafrika
Die Fluggesellschaft British Airways nimmt nach einem zeitweisen Stopp wegen der Omikron-Variante ihre Flugverbindungen nach Südafrika wieder auf.
13:27 Uhr
British Airways fliegt wieder nach Südafrika (aero.de)
05:31 Uhr
‘Extraordinary oversight’: IAG faces class action over COVID-19 bungle (The Sydney Morning Herald)
28.11.21
Wegen Quarantäne: British Airways stellt Flüge nach Hongkong ein (dpa-afx)
28.11.21
British Airways setzt Linie nach Hongkong aus (aero.de)
28.11.21
Covid: BA suspends Hong Kong flights amid crew quarantine (BBC)
26.11.21
Iberia zweifelt an Zusammenschluss mit Air Europa (aero.de)
26.11.21
International Consolidated Airlines stock tumbles 15%, Carnival drops 16% in early trade (MarketWatch)
23.11.21
Parliament was misled over British Airways Kuwait flight, says Truss (Belfast Telegraph)
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+52,81%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +52,81%
Ø Kursziel: 2,08
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +52,81%
Ø Kursziel: 2,08
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

