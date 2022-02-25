  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

28.02.2022 13:21

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 180 Pence belassen. Die Ukraine-Krise sei das bestimmende Thema für die Fluggesellschaften im Februar gewesen, schrieb Analyst Conor Dwyer in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die deutlich erhöhten Kraftstoffpreise drohten bereits seit Jahresbeginn die Erholung im Europa-Geschäft zu gefährden. Diese werde durch die weiteren Schwankungen des Ölpreises infolge der Krise in der letzten Woche nun insgesamt noch schwieriger./la/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.02.2022 / 17:54 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,51 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
18,91%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,50 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,19%
Analyst Name:
Conor Dwyer 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
25.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
25.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
15.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
15.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

Ø Kursziel: 1,99
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Barclays Capital
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
