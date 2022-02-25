|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,51 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
18,91%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,50 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
20,19%
|
Analyst Name:
Conor Dwyer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|07.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|03.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|31.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Morgan Stanley
|20.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|HSBC
|18.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|25.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|15.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12:46 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Buy
|12:46 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|12:45 Uhr
|BASF Neutral
|12:38 Uhr
|HSBC Hold
|12:37 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|12:37 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Hold
|12:37 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce Buy
|12:36 Uhr
|SAFRAN Buy
|12:36 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Hold
|12:35 Uhr
|Air France-KLM Sell
|12:34 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|12:34 Uhr
|Ryanair Buy
|12:34 Uhr
|BP Overweight
|12:33 Uhr
|Lufthansa Hold
|12:33 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|12:30 Uhr
|Apple Overweight
|12:30 Uhr
|BP Buy
|12:29 Uhr
|CRH Buy
|09:31 Uhr
|Koenig Bauer Buy
|09:18 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Buy
|09:17 Uhr
|Rheinmetall Buy
|09:00 Uhr
|BASF Hold
|08:19 Uhr
|HENSOLDT Overweight
|08:17 Uhr
|Swiss Re Hold
|07:40 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|07:37 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Buy
|07:36 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Hold
|07:35 Uhr
|Deutsche Börse Sector Perform
|25.02.22
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Outperform
|25.02.22
|Swiss Re Neutral
|25.02.22
|LOréal Overweight
|25.02.22
|Nestlé Overweight
|25.02.22
|Valeo SA Overweight
|25.02.22
|BASF Buy
|25.02.22
|CompuGroup Medical Buy
|25.02.22
|Fielmann Halten
|25.02.22
|PUMA Neutral
|25.02.22
|freenet Kaufen
|25.02.22
|RWE Overweight
|25.02.22
|AIXTRON Buy
|25.02.22
|Dürr Buy
|25.02.22
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|25.02.22
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|25.02.22
|freenet Neutral
|25.02.22
|SAFRAN Buy
|25.02.22
|Holcim Buy
|25.02.22
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Buy
|25.02.22
|Fresenius Hold
|25.02.22
|Swiss Re Sell
|25.02.22
|Amadeus IT Buy
|Die 20 größten europäischen Banken Finanzhäuser: Wessen Marktkapitalisierung wiegt am schwersten?
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 8 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan