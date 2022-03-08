  • Suche
WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

15.03.2022 14:56

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 180 auf 150 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Der sichtbarste Gegenwind für die Fluggesellschaft im Zuge des Ukraine-Krieges komme von den gestiegenen Treibstoffkosten, schrieb Analyst Conor Dwyer. Er senkte daher seine Schätzungen. Vom kurzfristigen Rücksetzer nach dem russischen Angriff auf die Ukraine hätten sich die Buchungen inzwischen aber offenbar wieder erholt./tav/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.03.2022 / 17:31 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,41 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
6,58%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,40 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,53%
Analyst Name:
Conor Dwyer 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,92 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
08.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
02.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
28.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
28.02.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+37,90%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,90%
Ø Kursziel: 1,92
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +37,90%
Ø Kursziel: 1,92
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

