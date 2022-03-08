|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,41 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
6,58%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,40 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
7,53%
|
Analyst Name:
Conor Dwyer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,92 £
|14:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|14:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|02.03.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|28.02.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
