|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,44 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,86%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,43 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,01%
|
Analyst Name:
Conor Dwyer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
