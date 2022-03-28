  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,70EUR
-0,02EUR
-1,22%
15:14:37
XETRA
1,43GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,92%
15:37:25
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Pence belassen. Eine derzeit volatile Nachfrage präge in Europa das Bild, schrieb Analyst Conor Dwyer in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Starker Gegenwind für die Erholung der Flugbranche komme von den Treibstoffkosten./tih/mis/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.03.2022 / 16:04 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,44 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,86%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,43 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,01%
Analyst Name:
Conor Dwyer 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+26,54%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,54%
Ø Kursziel: 1,81
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +26,54%
Ø Kursziel: 1,81
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

