International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,78EUR
+0,03EUR
+1,48%
11:35:21
XETRA
1,49GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,39%
13:38:26
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

26.04.2022 13:31

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Pence belassen. Mit der fünften Woche der Abriegelung Shanghais aufgrund Chinas Null-Covid-Politik drohe eine weitere Verschärfung der globalen Lieferkettenprobleme und die Erholung des asiatisch-pazifischen Passagier-Luftverkehrs dürfte sich noch weiter hinausschieben, schrieb Analyst William Fitzalan Howard in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu den weltweiten Transporttrends im Monat April. Er verwies auch auf das weltweit sinkende Verbrauchervertrauen, was die Erholung im Luftverkehr allgemein aber derzeit nicht zu beeinträchtigen scheine./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / 05:29 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 26.04.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,50 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,78 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-15,87%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,49 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
1,00%
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

22.04.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
20.04.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
20.04.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
28.03.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+22,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,09%
Ø Kursziel: 1,81
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,09%
Ø Kursziel: 1,81
