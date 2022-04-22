HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat International Airlines Group (IAG) auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 150 Pence belassen. Mit der fünften Woche der Abriegelung Shanghais aufgrund Chinas Null-Covid-Politik drohe eine weitere Verschärfung der globalen Lieferkettenprobleme und die Erholung des asiatisch-pazifischen Passagier-Luftverkehrs dürfte sich noch weiter hinausschieben, schrieb Analyst William Fitzalan Howard in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie zu den weltweiten Transporttrends im Monat April. Er verwies auch auf das weltweit sinkende Verbrauchervertrauen, was die Erholung im Luftverkehr allgemein aber derzeit nicht zu beeinträchtigen scheine./ck/ajx