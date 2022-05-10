|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,35 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,49 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,27%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,27 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,22%
|
Analyst Name:
Conor Dwyer
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|10.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|22.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|20.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|13:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.04.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13:11 Uhr
|AUTO1 Buy
|13:11 Uhr
|Allianz Neutral
|12:55 Uhr
|K+S Neutral
|12:44 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
|12:37 Uhr
|Roche Sell
|12:35 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Overweight
|12:34 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|12:34 Uhr
|TUI Sell
|12:33 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|12:32 Uhr
|Bayer Buy
|12:29 Uhr
|Dermapharm Buy
|12:28 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
|12:28 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Neutral
|12:27 Uhr
|CEWE Stiftung Add
|12:26 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|12:25 Uhr
|thyssenkrupp Buy
|12:23 Uhr
|Renault Buy
|11:53 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|11:46 Uhr
|Bilfinger Neutral
|11:37 Uhr
|Continental Buy
|11:35 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Buy
|11:33 Uhr
|Zur Rose Buy
|11:28 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|11:26 Uhr
|E.ON Neutral
|11:24 Uhr
|Brenntag Neutral
|11:22 Uhr
|Dürr Buy
|11:21 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|11:19 Uhr
|CEWE Stiftung Buy
|11:17 Uhr
|Aurubis Hold
|11:16 Uhr
|Aareal Bank Hold
|11:00 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|10:59 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|10:58 Uhr
|EVOTEC Buy
|10:57 Uhr
|RATIONAL Hold
|10:57 Uhr
|INDUS Buy
|10:56 Uhr
|Alstom Buy
|10:54 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
|10:51 Uhr
|JENOPTIK Buy
|10:50 Uhr
|LEG Immobilien Buy
|10:26 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|10:26 Uhr
|Telefonica Deutschland Hold
|10:25 Uhr
|TUI Market-Perform
|10:25 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
|10:23 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Kaufen
|10:10 Uhr
|E.ON Sector Perform
|10:09 Uhr
|AUTO1 Outperform
|10:08 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Buy
|10:08 Uhr
|E.ON Hold
|10:07 Uhr
|Roche Buy
|10:07 Uhr
|Schaeffler Buy
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan