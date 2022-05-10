  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,49EUR
+0,04EUR
+2,98%
13:18:59
XETRA
1,27GBP
+0,04GBP
+3,31%
14:20:40
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
11.05.2022 13:21

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Zahlen der Airline-Holding von 150 auf 135 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Hold" belassen. Die höhere Nachfrage und die scheinbar robusteren Preise würden von den operativen Herausforderungen überschattet, schrieb Analyst Conor Dwyer in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie./gl/ajx

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.05.2022 / 16:26 / GMT Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,35 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,49 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-9,27%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,27 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,22%
Analyst Name:
Conor Dwyer 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

13:21 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
10.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
09.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+41,72%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,72%
Ø Kursziel: 1,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,72%
Ø Kursziel: 1,80
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:11 Uhr AUTO1 Buy
13:11 Uhr Allianz Neutral
12:55 Uhr K+S Neutral
12:44 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Neutral
12:37 Uhr Roche Sell
12:35 Uhr LEG Immobilien Overweight
12:34 Uhr Wacker Neuson Buy
12:34 Uhr TUI Sell
12:33 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
12:32 Uhr Bayer Buy
12:29 Uhr Dermapharm Buy
12:28 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Overweight
12:28 Uhr Siemens Energy Neutral
12:27 Uhr CEWE Stiftung Add
12:26 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Buy
12:25 Uhr thyssenkrupp Buy
12:23 Uhr Renault Buy
11:53 Uhr Alstom Buy
11:46 Uhr Bilfinger Neutral
11:37 Uhr Continental Buy
11:35 Uhr Fresenius Medical Care Buy
11:33 Uhr Zur Rose Buy
11:28 Uhr Wacker Neuson Buy
11:26 Uhr E.ON Neutral
11:24 Uhr Brenntag Neutral
11:22 Uhr Dürr Buy
11:21 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
11:19 Uhr CEWE Stiftung Buy
11:17 Uhr Aurubis Hold
11:16 Uhr Aareal Bank Hold
11:00 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Hold
10:59 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
10:58 Uhr EVOTEC Buy
10:57 Uhr RATIONAL Hold
10:57 Uhr INDUS Buy
10:56 Uhr Alstom Buy
10:54 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Neutral
10:51 Uhr JENOPTIK Buy
10:50 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy
10:26 Uhr Brenntag Buy
10:26 Uhr Telefonica Deutschland Hold
10:25 Uhr TUI Market-Perform
10:25 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Hold
10:23 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Kaufen
10:10 Uhr E.ON Sector Perform
10:09 Uhr AUTO1 Outperform
10:08 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
10:08 Uhr E.ON Hold
10:07 Uhr Roche Buy
10:07 Uhr Schaeffler Buy

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 18 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wie beurteilen Sie das Vorgehen der Bundesregierung im Ukraine-Konflikt?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen