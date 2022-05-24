|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|Kursziel:
1,35 £
|Rating jetzt:
Hold
|Kurs*:
1,55 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,18%
|Rating vorher:
Hold
|Kurs aktuell:
1,31 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,94%
|
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
|14:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
