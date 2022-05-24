  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,53EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,66%
14:08:50
XETRA
1,31GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,50%
15:03:53
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

27.05.2022 14:11

International Consolidated Airlines Hold (Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank))

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat IAG mit Blick auf die Transporttrends im Mai auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Pence belassen. Während die Lockerung der Covid-19 bedingten Lockdowns in Shanghai für den Welthandel in den kommenden Monaten hilfreich sein dürfte, bedeute der Mangel an chinesischen Fahrern in Verbindung mit dem Rückstau an Häfen, dass die Lieferketten wahrscheinlich noch einige Zeit eingeschränkt bleiben dürften, schrieb Analyst William Fitzalan Howard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu Transportunternehmen. Die Flugpläne zeigten, dass IAG im zweiten Quartal eine geringere Kapazität im Easyjet-Netz anbieten werde als im vorangegangenen Monat, was sich positiv auf die Preisgestaltung auswirken dürfte./ck/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 26.05.2022 / 17:50 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / GMT

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Hold

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)		 Kursziel:
1,35 £
Rating jetzt:
Hold		 Kurs*:
1,55 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-13,18%
Rating vorher:
Hold		 Kurs aktuell:
1,31 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
2,94%
Analyst Name:
William Fitzalan Howard 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
23.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
12.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
11.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- METRO will für indisches Geschäft wohl Milliardenbetrag einstreichen -- Valneva, VW, Bayer im Fokus
Schröder will Aufsichtsrat-Posten bei Rosneft räumen. Zurich Insurance Group steigt aus russischem Markt aus. Rheinmetall erhält mehrere Großaufträge von Nato-Kunden. Bavarian Nordic wird wegen Affenpocken zum Spekulationsobjekt. Richemont hat im Geschäftsjahr 2021/22 Umsatz und Gewinn deutlich gesteigert.
05:33 Uhr
Iberia mit 53 Flügen zum Finale der Champions League (aeroTELEGRAPH)
25.05.22
Falscher Preis: Iberia muss in Brasilien Strafe zahlen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
21.05.22
Neue ATR "Evo", Antonov Airlines verlegt Sitz nach Leipzig/Halle, IAG bestellt 737 Max (Airliners)
20.05.22
Brand bei Genfer Flughafen - Keine Starts und Landungen (dpa-afx)
20.05.22
Brand bei Genfer Flughafen - Keine Starts und Landungen (dpa-afx)
19.05.22
British-Airways-Mutter IAG bestellt 50 Boeing 737 Max - Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Plus (dpa-afx)
19.05.22
IAG finalisiert Boeing-737-Max-Bestellungen und sichert sich Optionen (Airliners)
19.05.22
IAG bestellt 737 MAX 8200 und 737 MAX 10 (aero.de)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+36,92%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +36,92%
Ø Kursziel: 1,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +36,92%
Ø Kursziel: 1,80
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

13:31 Uhr Novartis Buy
13:31 Uhr Novo Nordisk Hold
13:30 Uhr GlaxoSmithKline Buy
13:30 Uhr AstraZeneca Buy
13:30 Uhr Sanofi Hold
13:30 Uhr Pfizer Hold
13:29 Uhr Roche Hold
13:28 Uhr FedEx Buy
13:27 Uhr United Parcel Service Hold
13:27 Uhr Deutsche Post Buy
13:24 Uhr easyJet Buy
13:24 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Hold
13:23 Uhr Ryanair Buy
13:22 Uhr Hapag-Lloyd Hold
13:22 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
13:22 Uhr Air France-KLM Sell
13:21 Uhr Fraport Hold
13:12 Uhr Südzucker Sell
13:11 Uhr TRATON Buy
13:10 Uhr Eckert Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik Buy
12:59 Uhr Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
12:58 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
12:57 Uhr Prudential Buy
11:12 Uhr HeidelbergCement Underweight
11:00 Uhr Roche Neutral
10:54 Uhr Inditex Equal Weight
10:53 Uhr Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Overweight
10:45 Uhr Givaudan Underperform
10:45 Uhr Akzo Nobel Hold
10:43 Uhr MorphoSys Buy
10:43 Uhr Evonik Hold
10:39 Uhr Covestro Hold
10:39 Uhr Symrise Buy
10:39 Uhr LANXESS Buy
10:38 Uhr Bayer Buy
10:38 Uhr BASF Buy
10:37 Uhr Air Liquide Buy
10:36 Uhr HeidelbergCement Hold
10:11 Uhr Airbus Buy
10:03 Uhr Assicurazioni Generali Neutral
09:58 Uhr Vodafone Group Buy
09:53 Uhr Diageo Market-Perform
09:53 Uhr AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
09:35 Uhr Lufthansa Hold
09:24 Uhr Vonovia Buy
08:34 Uhr Pernod Ricard Outperform
07:57 Uhr Deutsche Post Market-Perform
07:28 Uhr Richemont Outperform
07:24 Uhr Aroundtown SA Buy
07:22 Uhr LEG Immobilien Buy

Top-Rankings

KW 22/21: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten
KW 22/21: Diese Aktien empfehlen Analysten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten
1. Quartal 2022: Diese US-Aktien hat die Commerzbank im Portfolio
US-Investitionen

