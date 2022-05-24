HAMBURG (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die Privatbank Berenberg hat IAG mit Blick auf die Transporttrends im Mai auf "Hold" mit einem Kursziel von 135 Pence belassen. Während die Lockerung der Covid-19 bedingten Lockdowns in Shanghai für den Welthandel in den kommenden Monaten hilfreich sein dürfte, bedeute der Mangel an chinesischen Fahrern in Verbindung mit dem Rückstau an Häfen, dass die Lieferketten wahrscheinlich noch einige Zeit eingeschränkt bleiben dürften, schrieb Analyst William Fitzalan Howard in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Branchenstudie zu Transportunternehmen. Die Flugpläne zeigten, dass IAG im zweiten Quartal eine geringere Kapazität im Easyjet-Netz anbieten werde als im vorangegangenen Monat, was sich positiv auf die Preisgestaltung auswirken dürfte./ck/ajx