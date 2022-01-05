NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 180 auf 170 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Market-Perform" belassen. Die Pandemie gehe nun schon ins dritte Jahr, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Anleger von Fluggesellschaften könnten nun hoffen, dass zeitnah eine Endemie daraus werde mit einem Ende der vielen Reisebeschränkungen. Er sei optimistisch, dass dies im Laufe des Jahres so kommen werde./tih/mis