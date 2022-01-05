  • Suche
20 Trends für 2022: Diese Börsentrends erwarten Aktienmarktanalysten für 2022. Starten Sie gut informiert ins neue Börsenjahr. Jetzt lesen!

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,87EUR
-0,03EUR
-1,79%
08:15:58
STU
1,63GBP
+0,02GBP
+1,46%
09:15:10
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

10.01.2022 08:36

International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform (Bernstein Research)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Das US-Analysehaus Bernstein Research hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 180 auf 170 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Market-Perform" belassen. Die Pandemie gehe nun schon ins dritte Jahr, schrieb Analyst Alexander Irving in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Anleger von Fluggesellschaften könnten nun hoffen, dass zeitnah eine Endemie daraus werde mit einem Ende der vielen Reisebeschränkungen. Er sei optimistisch, dass dies im Laufe des Jahres so kommen werde./tih/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 10.01.2022 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / UTC
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 10.01.2022 / 00:02 / UTC

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Bernstein Research		 Kursziel:
1,70 £
Rating jetzt:
Market-Perform		 Kurs*:
1,61 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
5,58%
Rating vorher:
Market-Perform		 Kurs aktuell:
1,63 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
3,99%
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,03 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

08:36 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform Bernstein Research
05.01.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
29.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
09.11.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Vereinbarung fast aufgehoben
IAG-Aktie im Minus: British-Airways-Mutter IAG kurz vor Absage von Air Europa-Übernahme
Die geplante Übernahme der spanischen Fluggesellschaft Air Europa durch die British-Airways-Mutter IAG steht wohl kurz vor dem Aus.
21.12.21
Nach Rückzug von IAG: Spanien prüft Optionen für Air Europa (aeroTELEGRAPH)
17.12.21
Qatar und British Airways bauen Kooperation aus (aeroTELEGRAPH)
16.12.21
IAG ends talks on Air Europa deal (RTE.ie)
16.12.21
IAG beendet Übernahme von Air Europa mit Zahlung von 75 Millionen (aeroTELEGRAPH)
15.12.21
IAG sucht neuen Weg für Übernahme von Air Europa (Reuters)
15.12.21
Air-Europa-Übernahme durch IAG scheitert höchstwahrscheinlich (Airliners)
15.12.21
Iberia owner IAG set to cancel takeover of Spanish rival Air Europa (Financial Times)
15.12.21
Luftfahrt: Air-Europa-Übernahme durch IAG steht vor dem Aus (Handelsblatt)
Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+24,09%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,09%
Ø Kursziel: 2,03
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +24,09%
Ø Kursziel: 2,03
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

