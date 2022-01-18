|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Bernstein Research
|Kursziel:
1,70 £
|Rating jetzt:
Market-Perform
|Kurs*:
1,93 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-11,94%
|Rating vorher:
Market-Perform
|Kurs aktuell:
1,60 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
6,25%
|
Analyst Name:
Alexander Irving
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,99 £
|15:26 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|15:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|13.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|18.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15:21 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|10.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|29.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
ETF-Sparplan