NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat International Airlines Group von "Buy" auf "Neutral" abgestuft und das Kursziel von 500 auf 250 Pence halbiert. Seit der Aufnahme der Aktien auf die Kaufliste im November vergangenen Jahres sei der Kurs um 58 Prozent eingebrochen, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. In der Branche gebe es bessere Anlagemöglichkeiten./bek/He



Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / 19:07 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 30.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben



Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.