1,87EUR
-0,13EUR
-6,30%
17:10:58
FSE
1,67GBP
-0,13GBP
-7,20%
18:10:52
LSE
31.07.2020 15:06

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Zahlen und einer angekündigten Kapitalerhöhung auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 240 Pence belassen. Die Halbjahresresultate der Airline-Holding seien weitgehend "in line" ausgefallen, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Das um 2,75 Milliarden Pfund erhöhte Eigenkapital werde die Bilanz von IAG stärken./edh/bek

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 31.07.2020 / 08:41 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,87 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
28,34%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,67 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
43,53%
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
3,56 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

15:06 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
14:56 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
11:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
28.07.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Deutsche Bank AG
24.07.20 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Analysensuche

GO
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+112,68%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +112,68%
Ø Kursziel: 3,56
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
2
2,5
3
3,5
Barclays Capital
3 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
UBS AG
3,00 £
HSBC
4 £
Bernstein Research
4,00 £
Credit Suisse Group
4 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
4 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +112,68%
Ø Kursziel: 3,56
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

