|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,40 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,36 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
3,21%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,78 £
|14:11 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|01.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|16:52 Uhr
|ams Outperform
|16:48 Uhr
|Inditex Outperform
|16:29 Uhr
|United Internet Neutral
|16:24 Uhr
|Inditex overweight
|14:50 Uhr
|Nestlé buy
|14:13 Uhr
|MTU Aero Engines Neutral
|13:33 Uhr
|Adobe Outperform
|13:31 Uhr
|adidas Verkaufen
|13:30 Uhr
|Michelin (Compagnie Générale d. Etablissements Michelin SCPA) buy
|13:29 Uhr
|Continental Neutral
|13:28 Uhr
|Adobe overweight
|13:27 Uhr
|FedEx Equal weight
|13:26 Uhr
|Apple Equal weight
|13:24 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics buy
|13:22 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|13:20 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|13:19 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales buy
|13:17 Uhr
|Adobe Outperform
|13:17 Uhr
|Inditex market-perform
|12:36 Uhr
|Brenntag Halten
|12:23 Uhr
|Philips Conviction Buy
|12:19 Uhr
|Gerresheimer buy
|10:58 Uhr
|FUCHS PETROLUB Neutral
|10:42 Uhr
|Brenntag Halten
|10:33 Uhr
|Merck Neutral
|10:31 Uhr
|Merck Sell
|09:00 Uhr
|GRENKE buy
|07:59 Uhr
|STMicroelectronics Outperform
|07:59 Uhr
|Adobe overweight
|07:58 Uhr
|Adobe Outperform
|07:58 Uhr
|Adobe Outperform
|07:57 Uhr
|Apple Neutral
|07:39 Uhr
|Brenntag add
|07:38 Uhr
|Apple Sell
|07:14 Uhr
|freenet buy
|07:00 Uhr
|Brenntag overweight
|15.09.20
|Continental Sector Perform
|15.09.20
|RELX buy
|15.09.20
|Orange buy
|15.09.20
|Telefonica Neutral
|15.09.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. buy
|15.09.20
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|15.09.20
|PUMA buy
|15.09.20
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sell
|15.09.20
|Brenntag Hold
|15.09.20
|STMicroelectronics Sell
|15.09.20
|Consus Real Estate Kaufen
|15.09.20
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) overweight
|15.09.20
|Hennes Mauritz (H M, H&M) Sector Perform
|15.09.20
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. overweight
