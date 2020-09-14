finanzen.net
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

1,41EUR
-0,04EUR
-2,59%
16:25:02
FSE
1,45EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,87%
17:45:05
GVIE
14.09.2020 16:16

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach dem Beginn des Bezugsrechtehandels von 205 auf 140 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das niedrigere Kursziel berücksichtige nun knapp drei Milliarden neue Aktien aus der Kapitalerhöhung, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Maßnahme sollte die Bilanz der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschaft stärken./bek/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 14.09.2020 / 13:04 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 14.09.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,40 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,36 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
3,21%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
 KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,78 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:11 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
14.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
11.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
02.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines buy UBS AG
01.09.20 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,78
Anzahl:
Buy: 7
Hold: 1
Sell: 0
1
1,5
2
2,5
3
3,5
Credit Suisse Group
3 £
UBS AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
HSBC
4 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
4,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 2,78
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

