NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach dem Beginn des Bezugsrechtehandels von 205 auf 140 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Das niedrigere Kursziel berücksichtige nun knapp drei Milliarden neue Aktien aus der Kapitalerhöhung, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie. Die Maßnahme sollte die Bilanz der britisch-spanischen Fluggesellschaft stärken./bek/ajx