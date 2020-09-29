Aktie in diesem Artikel International Consolidated Airlines S.A. 0,99 EUR

Analysen Kaufen Verkaufen NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor Zahlen von 140 auf 125 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Im dritten Quartal sollten die Verluste der Fluggesellschaften im Vergleich zum zweiten Quartal zurückgegangen sein, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fluggastzahlen dürften aber bis ins erste Halbjahr 2021 hinein auf einem niedrigen Niveau bleiben, weshalb sie ihre operativen Gewinnschätzungen (Ebitda) für das kommende Jahr im Durchschnitt um 20 Prozent gesenkt habe. Easyjet und Lufthansa empfiehlt die Expertin wegen der deutlichen Risiken für die Konsensschätzungen zum Verkauf. Für den Kauf von Ryanair und Wizz Air spreche indes deren Status als strukturelle Gewinner der Krise dank ihrer starken Bilanzen. Bei IAG drohten zwar kurzfristig hohe Barmittelabflüsse. Die Airline sei auf mittlere Sicht aber gut positioniert./gl/ajx

