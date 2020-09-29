finanzen.net
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

0,99EUR
-0,01EUR
-1,44%
10:04:30
FSE
0,91GBP
-0,02GBP
-2,14%
11:27:38
BTN
30.09.2020 08:01

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) vor Zahlen von 140 auf 125 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Im dritten Quartal sollten die Verluste der Fluggesellschaften im Vergleich zum zweiten Quartal zurückgegangen sein, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Die Fluggastzahlen dürften aber bis ins erste Halbjahr 2021 hinein auf einem niedrigen Niveau bleiben, weshalb sie ihre operativen Gewinnschätzungen (Ebitda) für das kommende Jahr im Durchschnitt um 20 Prozent gesenkt habe. Easyjet und Lufthansa empfiehlt die Expertin wegen der deutlichen Risiken für die Konsensschätzungen zum Verkauf. Für den Kauf von Ryanair und Wizz Air spreche indes deren Status als strukturelle Gewinner der Krise dank ihrer starken Bilanzen. Bei IAG drohten zwar kurzfristig hohe Barmittelabflüsse. Die Airline sei auf mittlere Sicht aber gut positioniert./gl/ajx

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.09.2020 / 21:29 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,25 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
0,92 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
35,86%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
0,91 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,67%
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,41 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

