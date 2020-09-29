|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,25 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,92 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
35,86%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
0,91 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
37,67%
|
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,41 £
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|29.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|16.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|11.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|29.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|HSBC
|16.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|11.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|02.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|20.08.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|UBS AG
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|01.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|08:01 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|01.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.08.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.07.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:47 Uhr
|Siemens Energy buy
|08:41 Uhr
|Adyen B.V. Parts Sociales Conviction Buy List
|08:40 Uhr
|Covestro add
|07:55 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Equal weight
|07:26 Uhr
|Infineon Equal weight
|07:20 Uhr
|Rolls-Royce buy
|07:20 Uhr
|Siemens Energy Neutral
|07:11 Uhr
|Vivendi Conviction Buy List
|06:55 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|06:51 Uhr
|Ryanair buy
|06:51 Uhr
|easyJet Sell
|06:47 Uhr
|Lufthansa Sell
|29.09.20
|LANXESS Sell
|29.09.20
|Henkel vz. Neutral
|29.09.20
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Neutral
|29.09.20
|Global Fashion Group (GFG) buy
|29.09.20
|Software add
|29.09.20
|PREOS Real Estate Kaufen
|29.09.20
|LEONI Verkaufen
|29.09.20
|TeamViewer kaufen
|29.09.20
|SAP kaufen
|29.09.20
|Nemetschek Halten
|29.09.20
|Software kaufen
|29.09.20
|CANCOM kaufen
|29.09.20
|Bechtle Halten
|29.09.20
|Brenntag kaufen
|29.09.20
|Sanofi buy
|29.09.20
|Alphabet C (ex Google) buy
|29.09.20
|Barclays buy
|29.09.20
|Nestlé Hold
|29.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|29.09.20
|Air France-KLM Reduce
|29.09.20
|Société Générale (Societe Generale) Neutral
|29.09.20
|easyJet buy
|29.09.20
|Ryanair buy
|29.09.20
|International Consolidated Airlines buy
|29.09.20
|Fraport buy
|29.09.20
|Lufthansa Reduce
|29.09.20
|Roche overweight
|29.09.20
|ArcelorMittal buy
|29.09.20
|Diageo buy
|29.09.20
|Swiss Re Neutral
|29.09.20
|Hannover Rück Outperform
|29.09.20
|Daimler Outperform
|29.09.20
|BMW Outperform
|29.09.20
|Sanofi Hold
|29.09.20
|Roche Hold
|29.09.20
|AstraZeneca buy
|29.09.20
|GlaxoSmithKline buy
|29.09.20
|Novartis buy
