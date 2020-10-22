NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group nach Quartalszahlen auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 125 Pence belassen. Das Quartal sei wie schon von der britisch-spanischen Airline-Holding angekündigt schwach gewesen, schrieb Analystin Venetia Baden-Powell in einer am Freitag vorliegenden Studie. Die Nettoverschuldung sei aber besser ausgefallen als erwartet./bek/ag