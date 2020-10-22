|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,25 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
0,93 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
34,61%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Venetia Baden-Powell
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,25 £
