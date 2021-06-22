|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
2,04 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,95 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
4,50%
|Rating vorher:
-
|Kurs aktuell:
1,93 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,90%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,35 £
|22.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|16.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|16.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|10.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|08.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|22.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.06.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|20.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|10.05.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|22.03.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
