International Consolidated Airlines Aktie WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

2,26EUR
-0,01EUR
-0,31%
17:35:42
XETRA
1,93GBP
-0,02GBP
-1,23%
18:27:57
LSE
22.06.2021 17:46

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group anlässlich einer Fachkonferenz der US-Investmentbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 204 Pence belassen. Der Fokus habe unter anderem auf der Entwicklung des Flugverkehrs, den Investitionen und dem strategischen Ausblick der Airline-Holding gelegen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./edh/la

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 22.06.2021 / 14:36 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
2,04 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,95 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,50%
Rating vorher:
-		 Kurs aktuell:
1,93 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
5,90%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,35 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

22.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
16.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
10.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
08.06.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Reisebeschärnkungen belasten
British-Airways-Mutter IAG mit weiterem Milliardenverlust in Corona-Krise
Der Geschäftseinbruch in der Corona-Krise hat der British-Airways-Mutter IAG im ersten Quartal einen weiteren Milliardenverlust eingebrockt.
22.06.21
IAG startet Umsteigeverbindungen zwischen Vueling und Level (Airliners)
18.06.21
Vorderes Fahrwerk versagt: Boeing 787 von British Airways fällt auf die Nase (aeroTELEGRAPH)
17.06.21
Insolvenz von Stobart Air: British Airways übernimmt vier Strecken ab Belfast (aeroTELEGRAPH)
17.06.21
BA takes over routes after Stobart Air collapse (Belfast Telegraph)
11.06.21
BA temporarily lays off thousands of staff again (RTE.ie)
10.06.21
British Airways furloughs thousands of staff following delays to travel (Belfast Telegraph)
10.06.21
BA puts thousands of staff back on furlough (BBC)
09.06.21
BA and Ryanair investigated by UK regulator over lockdown refunds (EN, TheGuardian)
mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+22,15%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,15%
Ø Kursziel: 2,35
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
UBS AG
3 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +22,15%
Ø Kursziel: 2,35
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

