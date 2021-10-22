|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,80 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,58 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,61%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,55 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,11%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,21 £
|21.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|05.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|21.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|13.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|05.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
