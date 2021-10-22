  • Suche
0 € Trading
Trading
Suche
0 € Aktienhandel
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,84EUR
-0,08EUR
-4,17%
22.10.2021
FSE
1,55GBP
-0,05GBP
-3,21%
22.10.2021
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
21.10.2021 11:11

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 204 auf 180 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset kürzte in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Branchenstudie seine Schätzungen für den operativen Gewinn aller von ihm beobachteten Fluggesellschaften. Der Experte geht davon aus, dass der Anstieg der Treibstoffkosten nicht vollständig in Form höherer Flugpreise an die Kunden weitergegeben wird. Die Schlüsselfrage bleibe die Erholung der Nachfrage./tav/mis

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 20.10.2021 / 21:15 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,80 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,58 £		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,61%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,55 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
16,11%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
2,21 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

21.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
19.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
13.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Overweight Barclays Capital
11.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
05.10.21 International Consolidated Airlines Outperform Bernstein Research
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+42,38%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,38%
Ø Kursziel: 2,21
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 2
Sell: 0
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2,00 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
3 £
Bernstein Research
3 £
UBS AG
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +42,38%
Ø Kursziel: 2,21
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

21.10.21 NEL ASA Outperform
21.10.21 Vivendi Hold
21.10.21 Deutsche Beteiligungs Buy
21.10.21 Kering Buy
21.10.21 LOréal Hold
21.10.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
21.10.21 LOréal Sector Perform
21.10.21 Deutsche Telekom Buy
21.10.21 Pernod Ricard Buy
21.10.21 Hannover Rück Hold
21.10.21 K+S Add
21.10.21 Pernod Ricard Neutral
21.10.21 Uniper Underperform
21.10.21 KRONES Buy
21.10.21 Unilever Sell
21.10.21 Credit Suisse (CS) Buy
21.10.21 Unilever Underperform
21.10.21 RELX Neutral
21.10.21 Orsted Neutral
21.10.21 Tesla Buy
21.10.21 NEL ASA Outperform
21.10.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Sector Perform
21.10.21 Talanx Buy
21.10.21 Yara International ASA Hold
21.10.21 Roche Neutral
21.10.21 Sanofi Buy
21.10.21 Barclays Buy
21.10.21 Tesla Neutral
21.10.21 Software Verkaufen
21.10.21 Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
21.10.21 Unilever Underperform
21.10.21 Pernod Ricard Market-Perform
21.10.21 Deutsche Börse Halten
21.10.21 Commerzbank Hold
21.10.21 Akzo Nobel Outperform
21.10.21 ASML NV Neutral
21.10.21 Aves One Halten
21.10.21 Yara International ASA Neutral
21.10.21 Sartorius vz. Sell
21.10.21 SAP Buy
21.10.21 Sixt Buy
21.10.21 ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Hold
21.10.21 Zur Rose Buy
21.10.21 Just Eat Takeaway.com Neutral
21.10.21 Software Neutral
21.10.21 Tesla Sector Perform
21.10.21 DEUTZ Buy
21.10.21 Enel Overweight
21.10.21 Renault Underweight
21.10.21 VINCI Equal Weight

Top-Rankings

MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 42 2021
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Wo steht der DAX zum Jahresende?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Kosten

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen