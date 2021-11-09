|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,90 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,75 £
|Abst. Kursziel*:
8,42%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,69 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
12,32%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
2,08 £
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|08.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|27.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|22.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|26.03.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|09.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|05.11.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|21.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|19.10.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
