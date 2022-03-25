|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,62 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,65 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,82%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
