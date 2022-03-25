  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,65EUR
+0,02EUR
+1,20%
08:19:03
FSE
1,65EUR
+0,03EUR
+1,92%
25.03.2022
GVIE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

28.03.2022 08:36

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group von 190 auf 162 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Die Buchungslage bei den großen europäischen Fluggesellschaften ziehe trotz des Ukraine-Kriegs an, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Seine Ergebnisprognosen für die Jahre 2023 und 2024 habe er wegen höherer Spritpreise sektorweit jedoch etwas reduziert. /edh/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 25.03.2022 / 19:28 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,62 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,65 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-1,82%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

