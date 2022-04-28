  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,53EUR
-0,16EUR
-9,59%
16:16:52
XETRA
1,31GBP
-0,13GBP
-9,35%
16:31:54
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

06.05.2022 11:26

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 Pence belassen. Der operative Verlust der British-Airways-Mutter sei deutlich höher ausgefallen als erwartet, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset am Freitag in einer ersten Reaktion auf den Bericht zum ersten Quartal. Dies sei auf unerwartet geringe durchschnittliche Passagierumsätze und höhere Kosten zurückzuführen./ag/mis

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 06.05.2022 / 07:42 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,62 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,54 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
4,85%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,31 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
23,89%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,81 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+38,68%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,68%
Ø Kursziel: 1,81
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 5
Sell: 0
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
2 £
Barclays Capital
2 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +38,68%
Ø Kursziel: 1,81
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

