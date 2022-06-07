|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,62 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,43 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
13,64%
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
-
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
|19:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|19:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|23.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|12.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|11.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|09.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|06.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|10.04.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19:16 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.06.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|31.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight
|Morgan Stanley
|27.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|24.05.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|18:28 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|17:06 Uhr
|Fresenius Medical Care Underperform
|17:05 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Kaufen
|17:03 Uhr
|Bayer Buy
|17:00 Uhr
|Bayer Overweight
|14:32 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|14:29 Uhr
|Fresenius Overweight
|14:27 Uhr
|RWE Overweight
|14:24 Uhr
|Bayer Overweight
|13:27 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Sector Perform
|13:26 Uhr
|LOréal Sector Perform
|13:26 Uhr
|Glencore Outperform
|13:26 Uhr
|Deutsche Post Buy
|13:25 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|11:44 Uhr
|Nestlé Sector Perform
|11:31 Uhr
|Danone Sector Perform
|11:30 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|11:30 Uhr
|Henkel vz. Sector Perform
|11:30 Uhr
|Unilever Sector Perform
|11:08 Uhr
|Sanofi Buy
|11:07 Uhr
|Diageo Buy
|11:04 Uhr
|Apple Buy
|11:04 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|10:44 Uhr
|TUI Underperform
|10:33 Uhr
|BP Outperform
|10:32 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Outperform
|10:15 Uhr
|Diageo Underperform
|10:15 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Underperform
|10:15 Uhr
|Reckitt Benckiser Outperform
|09:54 Uhr
|Beiersdorf Buy
|09:50 Uhr
|Zalando Buy
|09:34 Uhr
|adidas Kaufen
|09:33 Uhr
|Novo Nordisk Buy
|09:32 Uhr
|Sanofi Sell
|09:30 Uhr
|Uniper Overweight
|09:28 Uhr
|RWE Overweight
|09:21 Uhr
|AB InBev SA-NV (Anheuser-Busch InBev) Outperform
|09:18 Uhr
|Nordex Neutral
|09:05 Uhr
|Iberdrola SA Neutral
|08:48 Uhr
|Intel Underperform
|08:41 Uhr
|K+S Overweight
|08:30 Uhr
|Nordex Buy
|08:21 Uhr
|Diageo Buy
|08:20 Uhr
|Pernod Ricard Buy
|08:19 Uhr
|ING Group Buy
|07:56 Uhr
|Glencore Buy
|07:48 Uhr
|HeidelbergCement Sell
|07:45 Uhr
|flatexDEGIRO Buy
|07:26 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Neutral
|07:24 Uhr
|ASOS Neutral
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|DAX 40: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 24 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan