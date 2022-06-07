  • Suche
21.06.2022 19:16

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach einer Konferenz der US-Investmentbank auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 162 Pence belassen. Die Aussagen der Airline-Holding hinsichtlich starken Verkehrs- und Ertragstrends im Sommer stimmten mit seinen Branchenansichten überein, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Dienstag vorliegenden Studie./tih/edh

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 21.06.2022 / 14:48 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,62 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,43 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
13,64%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
-		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
∞%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,80 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

19:16 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
27.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
24.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Wall Street fester -- DAX im Plus -- Tesla streicht 3 bis 3,5 % der Stellen -- Nordex startet mit tiefroten Zahlen ins neue Jahr -- Bayer, RWE, Intel im Fokus
easyJet will Erneuerung seiner Flugzeugflotte vorantreiben. AstraZeneca erzielt Studienerfolg mit Polyneuropathie-Therapie. FUCHS PETROLUB kauft eigene Aktien zurück. Kellogg spaltet sich in drei börsennotierte Unternehmen auf. Britische Aufsicht untersucht Gebührengestaltung von Visa und MasterCard. Deutsche Post-Tochter kauft australische Glen Cameron.
06:58 Uhr
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: Wall Street fester -- DAX im Plus -- Tesla streicht 3 bis 3,5 % der Stellen -- Nordex startet mit tiefroten Zahlen ins neue Jahr -- Bayer, RWE, Intel im Fokus (finanzen.net)
20.06.22
ROUNDUP 3: Airlines erwarten 2023 wieder Gewinn - Weniger Verlust in diesem Jahr (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
Lufthansa-Aktie & Co. im Aufwind: Luftfahrt- und Reisewerte dank IATA-Optimismus gefragt (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
ROUNDUP 2: Airlines erwarten 2023 wieder Gewinn - Weniger Verlust in diesem Jahr (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
ROUNDUP: Airlines erwarten 2023 wieder Gewinn - Weniger Verlust in diesem Jahr (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
Airline-Branche erwartet 2023 wieder Gewinn - Weniger Verlust in diesem Jahr (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX beendet Handel freundlich -- Pfizer beteiligt sich an Valneva -- RWE kooperiert mit Commerzbank -- Bayer, Deutsche Telekom, Delivery Hero, Bitcoin im Fokus (finanzen.net)
15.06.22
British Airways: Defektes Ventil führt zu Überschwemmung in Airbus A380 (aeroTELEGRAPH)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

Analysensuche

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

∞%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 1,80
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: ∞%
Ø Kursziel: 1,80
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

