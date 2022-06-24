NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 162 auf 138 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für die Fluggesellschaft und bezog dabei die jüngsten Verkehrs- und Ticketpreis-Trends sowie höhere Kosten ein./ck/tih