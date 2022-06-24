  • Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Trading
Suche
1 Aktie gratis
Wertpapierhandel für 0 Euro
Trading
zero-Trading
ETF-Sparplan
++ Jetzt auf das Wachstumspotenzial alternativer Energieträger inkl. strenger ESG-Kriterien setzen - mit dem UC ESG Global Renewable Energies Index! ++-w-

International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,35EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,86%
15:40:45
XETRA
1,16GBP
+0,01GBP
+0,72%
15:48:08
LSE

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

  Kaufen  
Verkaufen
oder
mehr Daten anzeigen
Werbung
27.06.2022 14:41

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

DRUCKEN
Aktie in diesem Artikel anzeigen

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 162 auf 138 Pence gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Analyst Patrick Creuset aktualisierte in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine Schätzungen für die Fluggesellschaft und bezog dabei die jüngsten Verkehrs- und Ticketpreis-Trends sowie höhere Kosten ein./ck/tih

Werbung
SocGenBanner
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 24.06.2022 / 17:28 / BST
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / BST


Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,38 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,34 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
2,91%
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,16 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
19,48%
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,75 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

14:41 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
24.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold Deutsche Bank AG
21.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
07.06.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
31.05.22 International Consolidated Airlines Equal-weight Morgan Stanley
mehr Analysen

Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt rot -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- Bundesregierung ruft Alarmstufe Notfallplan Gas aus -- EMA: Grünes Licht für Valneva-Vakzin -- Siemens, Tesla im Fokus
Volkswagen-Tochter Porsche fertigt Autos in Osnabrücker VW-Werk. S&P Global: Wachstum der US-Wirtschaft im Juni deutlich gedrosselt. RWE baut Solaranlage in Portugal - RWE kaum von Gas-Notstand betroffen. thyssenkrupp Automotive Body Solutions steigt bei Fintech ein. JPMorgan senkt Bewertung für Aroundtown. Airbus und Linde wollen bei Wasserstoff-Versorgung an Flughäfen kooperieren - Airbus-Chef erwartet weitere Lieferkettenprobleme.
24.06.22
Risk of further BA strikes as more staff consulted (BBC)
24.06.22
British Airways macht immer noch Faxen mit seiner Kundschaft (Airliners)
24.06.22
British-Airways-Mitarbeiter in London Heathrow stimmen für Streik (Airliners)
23.06.22
British Airways droht Streik (aero.de)
23.06.22
British-Airways-Mitarbeiter in London Heathrow stimmen für Streik (dpa-afx)
23.06.22
Coronavirus Update: Cases climb in Southeast Asia and Europe in latest week as BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants take hold (MarketWatch)
23.06.22
British Airways Heathrow staff back summer strikes over pay (BBC)
22.06.22
Anreiz für leisere Starts und Landungen: Neue Lärmentgelte am BER (dpa-afx)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt rot -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- Bundesregierung ruft Alarmstufe Notfallplan Gas aus -- EMA: Grünes Licht für Valneva-Vakzin -- Siemens, Tesla im Fokus
Volkswagen-Tochter Porsche fertigt Autos in Osnabrücker VW-Werk. S&P Global: Wachstum der US-Wirtschaft im Juni deutlich gedrosselt. RWE baut Solaranlage in Portugal - RWE kaum von Gas-Notstand betroffen. thyssenkrupp Automotive Body Solutions steigt bei Fintech ein. JPMorgan senkt Bewertung für Aroundtown. Airbus und Linde wollen bei Wasserstoff-Versorgung an Flughäfen kooperieren - Airbus-Chef erwartet weitere Lieferkettenprobleme.
24.06.22
British Airways macht immer noch Faxen mit seiner Kundschaft (Airliners)
24.06.22
British-Airways-Mitarbeiter in London Heathrow stimmen für Streik (Airliners)
23.06.22
British Airways droht Streik (aero.de)
23.06.22
British-Airways-Mitarbeiter in London Heathrow stimmen für Streik (dpa-afx)
22.06.22
Anreiz für leisere Starts und Landungen: Neue Lärmentgelte am BER (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
ROUNDUP 3: Airlines erwarten 2023 wieder Gewinn - Weniger Verlust in diesem Jahr (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
Lufthansa-Aktie & Co. im Aufwind: Luftfahrt- und Reisewerte dank IATA-Optimismus gefragt (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
ROUNDUP 2: Airlines erwarten 2023 wieder Gewinn - Weniger Verlust in diesem Jahr (dpa-afx)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt rot -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- Bundesregierung ruft Alarmstufe Notfallplan Gas aus -- EMA: Grünes Licht für Valneva-Vakzin -- Siemens, Tesla im Fokus
Volkswagen-Tochter Porsche fertigt Autos in Osnabrücker VW-Werk. S&P Global: Wachstum der US-Wirtschaft im Juni deutlich gedrosselt. RWE baut Solaranlage in Portugal - RWE kaum von Gas-Notstand betroffen. thyssenkrupp Automotive Body Solutions steigt bei Fintech ein. JPMorgan senkt Bewertung für Aroundtown. Airbus und Linde wollen bei Wasserstoff-Versorgung an Flughäfen kooperieren - Airbus-Chef erwartet weitere Lieferkettenprobleme.
24.06.22
Risk of further BA strikes as more staff consulted (BBC)
24.06.22
British Airways macht immer noch Faxen mit seiner Kundschaft (Airliners)
24.06.22
British-Airways-Mitarbeiter in London Heathrow stimmen für Streik (Airliners)
23.06.22
British Airways droht Streik (aero.de)
23.06.22
British-Airways-Mitarbeiter in London Heathrow stimmen für Streik (dpa-afx)
23.06.22
Coronavirus Update: Cases climb in Southeast Asia and Europe in latest week as BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants take hold (MarketWatch)
23.06.22
British Airways Heathrow staff back summer strikes over pay (BBC)
23.06.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt rot -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- Bundesregierung ruft Alarmstufe Notfallplan Gas aus -- EMA: Grünes Licht für Valneva-Vakzin -- Siemens, Tesla im Fokus (finanzen.net)
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt rot -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- Bundesregierung ruft Alarmstufe Notfallplan Gas aus -- EMA: Grünes Licht für Valneva-Vakzin -- Siemens, Tesla im Fokus
Volkswagen-Tochter Porsche fertigt Autos in Osnabrücker VW-Werk. S&P Global: Wachstum der US-Wirtschaft im Juni deutlich gedrosselt. RWE baut Solaranlage in Portugal - RWE kaum von Gas-Notstand betroffen. thyssenkrupp Automotive Body Solutions steigt bei Fintech ein. JPMorgan senkt Bewertung für Aroundtown. Airbus und Linde wollen bei Wasserstoff-Versorgung an Flughäfen kooperieren - Airbus-Chef erwartet weitere Lieferkettenprobleme.
24.06.22
British Airways macht immer noch Faxen mit seiner Kundschaft (Airliners)
24.06.22
British-Airways-Mitarbeiter in London Heathrow stimmen für Streik (Airliners)
23.06.22
British Airways droht Streik (aero.de)
23.06.22
British-Airways-Mitarbeiter in London Heathrow stimmen für Streik (dpa-afx)
23.06.22
Ukraine-Krieg im Ticker: DAX schließt rot -- US-Handel endet im Plus -- Bundesregierung ruft Alarmstufe Notfallplan Gas aus -- EMA: Grünes Licht für Valneva-Vakzin -- Siemens, Tesla im Fokus (finanzen.net)
22.06.22
Anreiz für leisere Starts und Landungen: Neue Lärmentgelte am BER (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
ROUNDUP 3: Airlines erwarten 2023 wieder Gewinn - Weniger Verlust in diesem Jahr (dpa-afx)
20.06.22
Lufthansa-Aktie & Co. im Aufwind: Luftfahrt- und Reisewerte dank IATA-Optimismus gefragt (dpa-afx)

Um Ihnen die Übersicht über die große Anzahl an Nachrichten, die jeden Tag für ein Unternehmen erscheinen, etwas zu erleichtern, haben wir den Nachrichtenfeed in folgende Kategorien aufgeteilt:

Relevant: Nachrichten von ausgesuchten Quellen, die sich im Speziellen mit diesem Unternehmen befassen

Alle: Alle Nachrichten, die dieses Unternehmen betreffen. Z.B. auch Marktberichte die außerdem auch andere Unternehmen betreffen

vom Unternehmen: Nachrichten und Adhoc-Meldungen, die vom Unternehmen selbst veröffentlicht werden

Peer Group: Nachrichten von Unternehmen, die zur Peer Group gehören

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Newsmehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
RSS Feed
International Consolidated Airlines S.A. zu myNews hinzufügen
(was ist das?)

Analysensuche

GO
Werbung

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+51,71%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +51,71%
Ø Kursziel: 1,75
Anzahl:
Buy: 5
Hold: 4
Sell: 0
Bernstein Research
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
UBS AG
2 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
2 £
HSBC
2 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +51,71%
Ø Kursziel: 1,75
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

Aktuelle Analysen

14:37 Uhr Walmart Conviction Buy List
14:24 Uhr Unilever Neutral
14:23 Uhr Nestlé Buy
14:23 Uhr Prosus Conviction Buy List
14:22 Uhr Symrise Buy
13:51 Uhr Knorr-Bremse Buy
13:50 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
13:50 Uhr Alstom Buy
13:50 Uhr Schneider Electric Buy
13:49 Uhr Prosus Buy
13:48 Uhr Siemens Energy Buy
13:48 Uhr Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy SA Neutral
13:47 Uhr Vestas Wind Systems A-S Buy
13:47 Uhr GEA Buy
13:35 Uhr Pfizer Equal Weight
12:30 Uhr Santander Buy
12:29 Uhr BBVA Neutral
12:27 Uhr Commerzbank Neutral
12:18 Uhr Barclays Buy
12:17 Uhr EssilorLuxottica Buy
12:14 Uhr LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Buy
12:13 Uhr Richemont Buy
12:11 Uhr Kering Buy
12:07 Uhr RELX Outperform
12:07 Uhr Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Buy
12:06 Uhr Allianz Buy
11:03 Uhr Deutsche Post Market-Perform
11:02 Uhr Henkel vz. Market-Perform
11:01 Uhr Beiersdorf Market-Perform
10:40 Uhr VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie Buy
10:39 Uhr PUMA Buy
10:39 Uhr JOST Werke Buy
10:37 Uhr Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
10:34 Uhr Intesa Sanpaolo Buy
10:34 Uhr Carl Zeiss Meditec Buy
10:33 Uhr EAMD European AeroMarine Drones Kaufen
10:15 Uhr HelloFresh Buy
09:06 Uhr Prosus Hold
09:05 Uhr Zalando Hold
09:01 Uhr Nordex Buy
08:44 Uhr KION GROUP Overweight
08:27 Uhr Zalando Buy
08:25 Uhr Richemont Overweight
08:24 Uhr Air Liquide Overweight
08:24 Uhr WACKER CHEMIE Underweight
08:24 Uhr BASF Overweight
07:59 Uhr Kering Neutral
07:51 Uhr LOréal Overweight
07:47 Uhr TeamViewer Neutral
07:23 Uhr Amazon Buy

Top-Rankings

Die teuersten Scheidungen aller Zeiten
Diese Menschen kommt das Liebes-Aus teuer zu stehen
MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 25 2022
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?

Umfrage

Sollte das 9-Euro-Ticket über den August hinaus verlängert werden?

Abstimmen
Direkt zu den Ergebnissen
finanzen.net zero

Aktien kaufen ohne Gebühren

finanzen.net zero
Aktien, ETFs, Derivate, Kryptos und mehr jetzt für 0 Euro pro Trade handeln!
JETZT INFORMIEREN
Oskar

ETF-Sparplan

Oskar ist der einfache und intelligente ETF-Sparplan. Er übernimmt die ETF-Auswahl, ist steuersmart, transparent und kostengünstig.
JETZT MEHR ERFAHREN
Zur klassischen Ansicht wechseln
Hilfe & Kontakt
Impressum
Werben
Presse
mehr anzeigen