International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

1,41EUR
+0,01EUR
+0,82%
11:19:41
XETRA
1,18GBP
-0,01GBP
-0,46%
11:51:01
CHX

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

01.08.2022 11:36

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) von 138 auf 136 Pence gesenkt und die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Mit Blick auf die jüngsten Kapazitäts- und Preisdaten der Fluggesellschaft hob Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Montag vorliegenden Studie seine operativen Ergebnisprognosen (Ebitdar) ein wenig an. Dagegen senkte er angesichts höherer Zinsen und Betriebsmittelabflüsse die Barmittelschätzungen (FCF)./gl/jha/

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 29.07.2022 / 17:05 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,36 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,38 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,18 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,66 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

11:36 Uhr International Consolidated Airlines Neutral Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
18.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Buy UBS AG
15.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Hold HSBC
07.07.22 International Consolidated Airlines Neutral JP Morgan Chase & Co.
Nachrichten zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.

Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+40,79%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,79%
Ø Kursziel: 1,66
Anzahl:
Buy: 4
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
1,2
1,4
1,6
1,8
2
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
1 £
UBS AG
2 £
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Credit Suisse Group
2 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +40,79%
Ø Kursziel: 1,66
