|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (groß)
|News
|Bilanz/GuV
|Dividende/HV
|Zertifikate
|Depot
|Times + Sales
|Chart-Analyse
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Termine
|Optionsscheine
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Chartvergleich
|Kursziele
|Vergleich
|Profil
|Knock-Outs
|Kaufen
|Orderbuch
|Realtime Stuttgart
|Fundamentalanalyse
|Insidertrades
|Fonds
|im Forum
|Historisch
|Realtime Push
|MyNews
|Anleihen
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,36 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,27 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,09 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
|19:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|27.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|26.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|01.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|19:56 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|10.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|27.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|06.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|02.08.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19:13 Uhr
|Kering Buy
|19:12 Uhr
|Hermès (Hermes International) Sell
|19:09 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Neutral
|19:06 Uhr
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|18:46 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Sector Perform
|18:45 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|17:07 Uhr
|ABB (Asea Brown Boveri) Neutral
|17:01 Uhr
|Merck Kaufen
|17:00 Uhr
|HUGO BOSS Halten
|16:49 Uhr
|Evonik Overweight
|16:48 Uhr
|Rio Tinto Buy
|16:47 Uhr
|Glencore Buy
|16:46 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Neutral
|16:45 Uhr
|RWE Outperform
|16:43 Uhr
|Apple Outperform
|16:41 Uhr
|Nike Outperform
|16:40 Uhr
|Boeing Underperform
|13:36 Uhr
|Siemens Healthineers Halten
|13:35 Uhr
|Fresenius Halten
|13:35 Uhr
|Volkswagen (VW) vz. Market-Perform
|13:34 Uhr
|Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Outperform
|13:33 Uhr
|BMW Outperform
|13:32 Uhr
|Drägerwerk Verkaufen
|13:31 Uhr
|Carl Zeiss Meditec Kaufen
|13:21 Uhr
|Airbus Buy
|13:21 Uhr
|Deutsche Bank Buy
|13:20 Uhr
|SAP Buy
|13:19 Uhr
|Software Neutral
|13:18 Uhr
|adidas Sell
|13:12 Uhr
|GSK Neutral
|13:11 Uhr
|Ahold Delhaize (Ahold) Buy
|13:11 Uhr
|BASF Sell
|13:10 Uhr
|ABOUT YOU Buy
|13:10 Uhr
|easyJet Buy
|13:09 Uhr
|Swiss Re Neutral
|13:09 Uhr
|Philips Hold
|13:08 Uhr
|Wacker Neuson Buy
|13:08 Uhr
|Gerresheimer Buy
|13:08 Uhr
|Deutsche Telekom Buy
|13:08 Uhr
|Hannover Rück Overweight
|13:07 Uhr
|Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Overweight
|13:05 Uhr
|Boeing Overweight
|13:04 Uhr
|Air Liquide Overweight
|13:03 Uhr
|Brenntag Buy
|12:57 Uhr
|TeamViewer Neutral
|12:51 Uhr
|AUTO1 Buy
|12:08 Uhr
|Nemetschek Neutral
|12:07 Uhr
|Covestro Buy
|12:06 Uhr
|Shell (ex Royal Dutch Shell) Buy
|12:05 Uhr
|BP Buy
|Die Städte mit den meisten Superreichen Top 15
|MDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
|TecDAX: Die Gewinner und Verlierer in KW 40 2022 Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
ETF-Sparplan