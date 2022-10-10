  • Suche
International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

WKN: A1H6AJ / ISIN: ES0177542018

International Consolidated Airlines Neutral (Goldman Sachs Group Inc.)

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat die Einstufung für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach Eckdaten zum dritten Quartal auf "Neutral" mit einem Kursziel von 136 Pence belassen. Die Fluggesellschaft habe sehr stark abgeschnitten und beim operativen Ergebnis vor Sondereffekten die Erwartungen deutlich übertroffen, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Eine überraschend schnelle Rückkehr zu einer Rentabilität wie vor der Pandemie, etwa durch höhere Ticketpreise, wäre angesichts der höheren Investitionen und des höheren Verschuldungsgrads im Vergleich zu den Werten vor der Pandemie ein wichtiger positiver Faktor für die Aktien./la/stw

Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 13.10.2022 / 13:07 / BST Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.

Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.		 Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.		 Kursziel:
1,36 £
Rating jetzt:
Neutral		 Kurs*:
1,27 €		 Abst. Kursziel*:
-
Rating vorher:
Neutral		 Kurs aktuell:
1,09 £		 Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset 		KGV*:
-		 Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse

mehr International Consolidated Airlines S.A. News
Kursziele International Consolidated Airlines Aktie

+41,94%Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,94%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
Anzahl:
Buy: 3
Hold: 3
Sell: 0
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
1 £
Bernstein Research
2 £
HSBC
1 £
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
1 £
Barclays Capital
2,00 £
UBS AG
2 £
Deutsche Bank AG
1 £
Abstand aktueller Kurs zum Ø Kursziel: +41,94%
Ø Kursziel: 1,54
alle International Consolidated Airlines S.A. Kursziele

