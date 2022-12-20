International Consolidated Airlines Aktie
WKN A1H6AJ
ISIN ES0177542018
Symbol BABWF
International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach den Anfang November vorgelegten Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 136 auf 150 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Für das laufende Geschäftsjahr erhöhe er seine Schätzungen wegen der gegenwärtig hohen Durchschnittserlöse, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Für die beiden Folgejahre senkte er sie aber in Erwartung steigender Kosten. Generell geht er nun von einem weniger starken Barmittelabfluss aus. Die Verschuldung dürfte aber erhöht bleiben./tih/ck
Veröffentlichung der Original-Studie: 03.01.2023 / 18:26 / GMT
Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: Datum in Studie nicht angegeben / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben
Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 für das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.
Bildquellen: g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com
Zusammenfassung: International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Unternehmen:
International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|Analyst:
Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|Kursziel:
1,50 £
|Rating jetzt:
Neutral
|Kurs*:
1,45 €
|Abst. Kursziel*:
-
|Rating vorher:
Neutral
|Kurs aktuell:
1,29 £
|Abst. Kursziel aktuell:
-
|
Analyst Name:
Patrick Creuset
|KGV*:
-
|Ø Kursziel:
1,54 £
*zum Zeitpunkt der Analyse
Analysen zu International Consolidated Airlines S.A.
|09:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|03.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|01.11.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|28.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Buy
|UBS AG
|04.10.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|05.09.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Outperform
|Bernstein Research
|07.07.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|HSBC
|19.01.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|22.01.21
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.01.20
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.06.19
|International Consolidated Airlines Reduce
|HSBC
|09:36
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|08:46
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|15.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|13.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|02.12.22
|International Consolidated Airlines Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.