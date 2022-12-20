International Consolidated Airlines Neutral

NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) - Die US-Investmentbank Goldman Sachs hat das Kursziel für International Airlines Group (IAG) nach den Anfang November vorgelegten Zahlen zum dritten Quartal von 136 auf 150 Pence angehoben, aber die Einstufung auf "Neutral" belassen. Für das laufende Geschäftsjahr erhöhe er seine Schätzungen wegen der gegenwärtig hohen Durchschnittserlöse, schrieb Analyst Patrick Creuset in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie. Für die beiden Folgejahre senkte er sie aber in Erwartung steigender Kosten. Generell geht er nun von einem weniger starken Barmittelabfluss aus. Die Verschuldung dürfte aber erhöht bleiben./tih/ck

